The Lancaster Academy for the Performing Arts

The Lancaster Academy for the Performing Arts

About this shop

Peter Pan Sponsorship & Advertisements

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$5,000

NAMED SPONSOR IN ALL SHOWS, CONCERTS, WEB, SOCIAL + PRESS, PLUS SILVER LEVEL BENEFITS

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Full Page Ad Choir + Orchestra Programs Full Page Ad Theater Programs All Year Apparel + SWAG Kit Logo on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List Pre-Show Digital Slides Social Promotion

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$500

Full Page Ad Choir + Orchestra Programs Full Page Ad Theater Programs All Year Apparel + SWAG Kit Name on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List

Family & Friends of Theatre item
Family & Friends of Theatre
$100

Small Ad in One Acts, Spring + Summer Shows Name on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List

Family & Friends of Concert item
Family & Friends of Concert
$100

Small Ad in Choir + Orchestra Program Name on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List

Ad: Center-Spread Left
$400

2120 x 3176 px - vertical


Ad: Center-Spread Right
$400

2120 x 3176 px - vertical


Full Page Ad - vertical layout
$250

2120 x 3176 - vertical

½ - Page - horizontal layout
$125

2010 x 1548 - horizontal

⅓ - Page - horizontal layout
$75

2010 x 1179 - horizontal

¼ - Page - vertical layout
$50

1020 x 1548 - vertical

Digital Ad ONLY
$100

30-minute Pre-show/Post-show slideshow & 15-minute Intermission on full-stage screen over 4 shows

Full Color 1280 x 800

Digital Ad WITH purchase of any other ad
$25

30-minute Pre-show/Post-show & 15-minute Intermission on full-stage screen over 4 shows

Full Color 1280 x 800

