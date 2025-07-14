Peter Puget, NSDAR - Annual Dues for 2026

Regular member dues are 79.50, which includes dues for National (52.00), State (10.00), our Chapter (15.00), and 2.50 for the President General's Fund.
Lifetime DAR Member - Chapter Dues Only
$15
As a Lifetime member, you have already paid your National dues and contribution to the President General's fund. The National society allows a credit to pay State dues so you only need to pay Chapter dues.
Associate Dues
$15
Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter, but have a connection or want to support the Peter Puget Chapter. As an Associate member, you are only required to pay chapter dues. Your National and State dues are paid through the chapter in which you are a full time member.
Unrestricted donation to the Peter Puget Chapter
$10
Unrestricted donations to the chapter are greatly appreciated. Your donation will be used to fund items in our budget.
Wreaths Across America
$17
Our chapter is a sponsor of Wreaths Across America. Each wreath is 17.00, with 5.00 going to our chapter. Wreaths will be placed on a veterans grave in December.
Friends of Veterans
$10
Honor a veteran in your life by donating to the NSDAR Friends of Veterans.
