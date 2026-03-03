Peter Rabbits Pastry School

Hosted by
About this event
10:00 am class:
In this hands-on workshop, students will bake and decorate a bunny-inspired cupcake straight out the carrot patch. Participants will practice accurate measuring, batter mixing, and oven safety while learning how ingredients interact during baking. The decorating portion strengthens fine motor skills and encourages artistic expression through piping, shaping, and edible design.
11:30 am class
An immersive edible art experience where students create a watercolor-inspired cookie canvas using delicate brush techniques and edible pigments. Through guided instruction, young creators will learn layering, blending, and composition while transforming a simple cookie into a refined spring-inspired work of art.
Where pastry meets paint, this hands-on workshop encourages imagination, artistic confidence, and delicious self-expression.
1:00 pm class
Step into the sweetest spring lab! In this interactive workshop, students will explore the science of chocolate as they melt, shape, and assemble edible chocolate nests and create handmade chocolate eggs. Participants will learn how temperature affects texture and structure while practicing precision techniques in molding and filling.
This session introduces foundational confectionery skills while reinforcing patience, problem-solving, and creative design.
A hands-on experience full of sweet science and springtime magic!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!