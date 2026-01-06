Peter Yencken Class (knife or bow making)

Hosted by
This two-day course gives you the opportunity to craft a wooden longbow that is tailored to your size and strength. No prior archery or woodworking experience is required. Learn to select your hickory blank, handle the tools, test the bow’s balance, make the string, safely string the bow, and apply oil to finish your bow. You’ll learn everything you need to know to build more bows on your own.
This course allows you to carve your own knife handle from wood in the way that feels best to your hand. You’ll then attach it to a class-provided steel blade and head home with a sharp, functional, personalized knife.
