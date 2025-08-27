Hosted by

Peters Township Wrestling Boosters

About this event

Peters Township Wrestling Boosters' Sponsorships

Heavy Weight
$2,000

🥇 Heavyweight Sponsor – $2,000


This is the premier level of support. As a Heavyweight Sponsor, your business will receive maximum visibility and recognition throughout the season, including:


  • Large Logo on our BILLBOARD space (in a high visibility area) ran for one month
  • Large logo on team T-shirts (if submitted by November 14th)
  • Large logo on banner displayed at all home matches/tournaments (if submitted by November 24th)
  • Featured spotlight post on our social media
  • Logo included in booster club emails
  • Logo included in programs at home matches

*Only 4 Available

Champion
$1,500

🥇 Champion Sponsor – $1,500


As a Champion Sponsor, your business will receive visibility and recognition throughout the season, including:

  • Medium logo on team T-shirts (if submitted by November 14th)
  • Medium logo on banner displayed at all home matches/tournaments (if submitted by November 24th).
  • Spotlight post on our social media
  • Logo included in booster club emails
  • Logo included in programs at home matches
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

🥇 Gold Sponsor – $1,000


As a Gold Sponsor, your business will receive visibility and recognition throughout the season, including:

  • Small logo on team T-shirts (if submitted by November 14th)
  • Small logo on banner displayed at all home matches/tournaments (if submitted by November 24th).
  • Spotlight post on our social media
  • Logo included in programs at home matches
Silver Sponsor
$500

🥈Silver Sponsor – $500


As a Silver Sponsor, your business will receive visibility and recognition throughout the season, including:

  • Small logo on banner displayed at all home matches/tournaments (if submitted by November 24th).
  • Shared post on our social media
  • Logo included in programs at home matches
Bronze Sponsorship
$250

🥉Bronze Sponsor – $250


As a Broze Sponsor, your business will receive visibility and recognition throughout the season, including:

  • Name on banner displayed at all home matches/tournaments (if submitted by November 24th).
  • Shared post on our social media
  • Name included in programs at home matches
Friends of the Program
$100

Friends of the Program – $100


As a Friend of the program, you will receive:

  • Name included in Social Media Post
