Peters Township Wrestling Camp 2026

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McMurray, PA 15317, USA
Join us for the Advanced Wrestling Camp, where wrestlers will have the chance to learn from some of the best collegiate wrestlers around! This camp will run July 6-9th from 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM. We will focus on skill, technique, and agility. This camp offers a high-energy environment to elevate your game!
Take your wrestling to the next level! Designed for beginner wrestlers, this camp offers a great opportunity to learn from skilled collegiate trainers. Focusing on foundational wrestling techniques, strength, and conditioning. The camp provides a fun and supportive environment for wrestlers to develop their skills and confidence. This camp will run July 6-9th from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM.
$
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