Peters Twp Youth Wrestling Association

Hosted by

Peters Twp Youth Wrestling Association

About this event

Peters Township Wrestling Camp 2026

Peters Twp Middle School 264 E McMurray Rd

McMurray, PA 15317, USA

Adv Youth, Jr High, & Varsity
$150

Join us for the Advanced Wrestling Camp, where wrestlers will have the chance to learn from some of the best collegiate wrestlers around! This camp will run July 6-9th from 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM. We will focus on skill, technique, and agility. This camp offers a high-energy environment to elevate your game!

Youth (Grades 1-4)
$125

Take your wrestling to the next level! Designed for beginner wrestlers, this camp offers a great opportunity to learn from skilled collegiate trainers. Focusing on foundational wrestling techniques, strength, and conditioning. The camp provides a fun and supportive environment for wrestlers to develop their skills and confidence. This camp will run July 6-9th from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM.

Add a donation for Peters Twp Youth Wrestling Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!