Petersville Community Non_profit Corp's Lodge Raffle

We have a raffle! Win lodging at

1st prize: Petersville Vacation Rentals, LLC 2 nights stay at Grand Spruce Lodge sleeps 14 people! Valued at $995!

2nd prize: Gate Creek Lodge 2 nights stay at the Loon's Nest Cabin sleeps 4! Valued at $811!

3rd prize: MacLaren River Lodge 2 night stay including breakfast! Valued at $540!

4th prize: Shulin Lake Resort 1 night stay for two people in the lodge with meals and gift basket included! Valued at $500!