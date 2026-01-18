Petersville Community Non_profit Corp's Lodge Raffle

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About this raffle
We have a raffle! Win lodging at
1st prize: Petersville Vacation Rentals, LLC 2 nights stay at Grand Spruce Lodge sleeps 14 people! Valued at $995!
2nd prize: Gate Creek Lodge 2 nights stay at the Loon's Nest Cabin sleeps 4! Valued at $811!
3rd prize: MacLaren River Lodge 2 night stay including breakfast! Valued at $540!
4th prize: Shulin Lake Resort 1 night stay for two people in the lodge with meals and gift basket included! Valued at $500!
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