Pets2GO Store

The Howl-o-ween gift pack comes with the signature BPA-free pop up bowl with carabiner to easily attach to the leash. Having your bowl on the go ensures your furry furr-riend is always ready to have a drink when they need one. 2 - Hartz Lavender scented gel pee pads for in room use 15 - Waste bags in a dispenser with carabiner for easy clean up during walks 1 - BPA free pop-up bowl with carabiner 1 - Holistic snack by Scout n Zoe's 1 - premium bandana Inside of a souvenir gift box with a convenient rope handle.





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