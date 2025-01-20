King Cortez Pet Care Foundation Co

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King Cortez Pet Care Foundation Co

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Pets2GO Store

Sunshine PUPPYMINI item
Sunshine PUPPYMINI item
Sunshine PUPPYMINI
$24.88


The Sunshine Puppymini Gift pack is a premium gift pack that is made for fun in the sun. Classy and upscale for everyday gifting. It comes packed in a souvenir gift box with a convenient rope handle. This gift is a great way to say "I love your furry baby and safe travels!"


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Baroque Puppylux item
Baroque Puppylux item
Baroque Puppylux
$24.88

The Baroque Gift pack is a premium gift pack that is classy and upscale in everyday. The Baroque Hospitality Pet Amenity Git Pack which includes: 2 - Hartz Lavender scented gel pee pads 15 - Waste bags in a dispenser with carabiner for easy clean up during walks on the property 1 - BPA free pop-up bowl with carabiner 1 - Holistic snack by Scout n Zoe's 1 - premium rope ball tug toy Inside of a souvenir gift box with a convenient rope handle. This Luxury gift is a great way to say, I ❤️ You" with class!


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Puppy Love PUPPYMINI item
Puppy Love PUPPYMINI
$28.88

The PUPPYLOVE Gift pack is a premium gift pack that is classy and upscale and a 3D double heart shape design with rich gold foil accents to make you FEEL the love! PuppyLove is a year round gift pack that is not just reserved for Valentine's Day. The PuppyLove Hospitality Pet Amenity Git Pack which includes: 1- 3D heart panel box 2- Hartz Lavender Scented Gel Peepad 1- Pop-up Bowl 1- Heart Shaped Rope 15- Waste Bag Dispenser 1- Carabiner 1- Yummy Dog Snack


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Howl-o-ween PUPPYMINI Gift Pack item
Howl-o-ween PUPPYMINI Gift Pack
$22.88

The Howl-o-ween gift pack comes with the signature BPA-free pop up bowl with carabiner to easily attach to the leash. Having your bowl on the go ensures your furry furr-riend is always ready to have a drink when they need one. 2 - Hartz Lavender scented gel pee pads for in room use 15 - Waste bags in a dispenser with carabiner for easy clean up during walks 1 - BPA free pop-up bowl with carabiner 1 - Holistic snack by Scout n Zoe's 1 - premium bandana Inside of a souvenir gift box with a convenient rope handle.


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Christmas PUPPYMINI Gift Pack item
Christmas PUPPYMINI Gift Pack item
Christmas PUPPYMINI Gift Pack
$24.88

The Snowman PuppyMini is the perfect gift for any poochie parent! Give the beautiful gift of joy. Our Christmas Snowman gift pack is adorable and one of a kind. 2 - Hartz Lavender scented gel pee pads 15 - Waste bags in a dispenser with carabiner for easy clean up on walks 1 - BPA free pop-up bowl with carabiner 1 - Holistic snack by Scout n Zoe's 1 - premium plush snowman squeaker toy with tug toy Inside of a souvenir gift box with a convenient rope handle.


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Gingerbread PUPPYMINI Gift Pack item
Gingerbread PUPPYMINI Gift Pack item
Gingerbread PUPPYMINI Gift Pack
$24.88

The Gingerbread PuppyMini is the perfect gift for any pet parent! Our gift packs are unique and ready for gifting! 2 - Hartz Lavender scented gel pee pads 15 - Waste bags in a dispenser with carabiner for easy clean up on walks 1 - BPA free pop-up bowl with carabiner 1 - Holistic snack by Scout n Zoe's 1 - premium plush snowman squeaker toy with tug toy Inside of a souvenir gift box with a convenient rope handle.


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Lucky Bars - Beef, Apple & Blueberry item
Lucky Bars - Beef, Apple & Blueberry
$3.88

Beef, Apple & Blueberry


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Lucky Bars - Chicken, Pumpkin & Blueberry item
Lucky Bars - Chicken, Pumpkin & Blueberry
$3.88

Chicken, Pumpkin & Blueberry


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Mini Chips - Chicken item
Mini Chips - Chicken
$3.88

Chicken


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Mini Chips - Sweet Potato item
Mini Chips - Sweet Potato
$3.88

Sweet Potato


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Chicken Wrapped Sweet Potato item
Chicken Wrapped Sweet Potato
$3.88

Chicken Wrapped Sweet Potato


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Lucky Bars - Beef, Apple & Blueberry item
Lucky Bars - Beef, Apple & Blueberry
$3.88

Beef, Apple & Blueberry


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Lucky Bar - Chicken, Pumpkin & Blueberry item
Lucky Bar - Chicken, Pumpkin & Blueberry
$3.88

Chicken, Pumpkin & Blueberry


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Mini Chips - Chicken item
Mini Chips - Chicken
$3.88

Chicken


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Mini Chips - Sweet Potato item
Mini Chips - Sweet Potato
$3.88

Sweet Potato


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Training Treats - Chicken item
Training Treats - Chicken
$3.88

Chicken


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Training Treats - Chicken & Apple item
Training Treats - Chicken & Apple
$3.88

Chicken & Apple


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Venison Bites item
Venison Bites
$3.88

Venison Bites


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Training Treats - Chicken item
Training Treats - Chicken
$3.88

Chicken


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Training Treats - Chicken & Apple item
Training Treats - Chicken & Apple
$3.88

Chicken & Apple


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Lucky Wrapped Sweet Potato Pieces item
Lucky Wrapped Sweet Potato Pieces
$33.88

Sweet Potato Pieces


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Venison Bites item
Venison Bites
$29.88

Dehydrated Venison


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shipping item
shipping
$9.88

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