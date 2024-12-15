Pets4Vets Christmas Cookie Silent Auction

These delightful cookies are crafted by hand with utmost care and affection. Each one is a cream cheese, sugar cookie topped with a smooth, glossy layer of royal icing. With every bite, you'll experience a blissful melt-in-your-mouth sensation that brings joy to your taste buds.

