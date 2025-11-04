Peyton Contes - Sponsor My Uniform 2025-2026

Offered by
About this shop
It wouldn’t be a new season without fresh, stylish singlets showing off our 2025–2026 Eaglecrest pride! We can’t wait to hit the mat and show off our new design in action.
When we’re not on the mat, our practice gear needs to be just as stylish and durable — built to handle all the sweat, grit, and hard work (and to help us avoid that dreaded ringworm!). Cool, right?
Practice pants that can handle the grind! Durable, sweat-proof, and stylish — perfect for keeping us tough (and ringworm-free) all season long.
You can also sponsor my team t-shirt, which I’ll wear proudly around town and at every competition as we represent Eaglecrest and take on cities across the state.
Feeling extra generous? Thanks to rising costs and travel expenses (yep, even wrestling isn’t safe from inflation!).
Don’t feel like shopping? No worries — you can sponsor my singlet, shirts, sweats, and fees in one easy swoop! 🥇
It’s the ultimate “skip the store and still be a hero” move. 😂 Some families prefer to just cover the cost instead of picking items — and it’s honestly the sweetest thing ever.
Thanks for keeping me geared up and ready to wrestle!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!