PFC Merch Fundraiser

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This shirt is a unisex style shirt suitable for men and women. This design is one availabe on a white tshirt.
This design is only available on a white tshirt.
This shirt is a unisex style shirt suitable for men and women. This design is available on a black or white tshirt.
This design is available on a black or white tshirt.
Fruity: joyful, vibrant, and full of expectancy
Ocean/Water: clean, renewing, peaceful
Soft: calm, comforting, gentle
Bold: deep, powerful, and grounding
White ceremic mug with the logo.
$
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