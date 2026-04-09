Promise Fellowship Church

Offered by

Promise Fellowship Church

About this shop

PFC Merch Fundraiser

Adult Logo T-shirt
$25

This shirt is a unisex style shirt suitable for men and women. This design is one availabe on a white tshirt.

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Kids Logo T-shirt
$15

This design is only available on a white tshirt.

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Adult "Standing" Tshirt
$25

This shirt is a unisex style shirt suitable for men and women. This design is available on a black or white tshirt.

0
Kids "Standing" Tshirt
$15

This design is available on a black or white tshirt.

0
Sweet Overflow Candle
$12

Fruity: joyful, vibrant, and full of expectancy

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Living Waters Candle
$12

Ocean/Water: clean, renewing, peaceful

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Quiet Grace Candle
$12

Soft: calm, comforting, gentle

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Refined Fire Candle
$12

Bold: deep, powerful, and grounding

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PFC Logo Mug
$10

White ceremic mug with the logo.

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Add a donation for Promise Fellowship Church

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!