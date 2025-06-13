PFCU Foundation

PFCU Foundation

PFCU Foundation Charity Golf Outing

4200 N Chipman St

Owosso, MI 48867, USA

Individual Golfer
$100

Includes 18 holes, cart, and lunch at the turn
Access to all contests
Dinner & Awards immediately following

Team Golf
$375

Includes (4) 18 holes, cart, and lunch at the turn
Access to all contests
Dinner & Awards immediately following

Cart Sponsor
$750

Signage recognition on all the golf carts, opportunity to welcome guests at registration. Lunch at the turn and Dinner following.

Hole Sponsor
$200

Signage at one tee box on the course. Listing in event program and acknowledgment of sponsorship on the event online registration page.

Contest Hole Sponsor
$250

Sponsor one of the following holes: longest drive, longest putt, or closest to the pin.

Putting Green Sponsor
$600

Signage recognition on the Putting Green, Opportunity to welcome guests at registration and/or host a game at the practice green, Lunch at the turn and Dinner following, Special mention during the awards ceremony, Listing in event program and onsite materials.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Signage recognition for lunch at the turn, opportunity to welcome guests at registration. Lunch at the turn, dinner following event.

Premier Sponsor
$1,500

Includes a table at a hole to interact with golfers opportunity to host a hole contest/game. Company logo on event banner and promotional materials. Complimentary registration for (4) golfers.

Dinner Reception Sponsor
$2,000

Signage recognition at the reception, Opportunity to welcome guests throughout the day, Lunch at the turn, dinner following event, Special mention during the awards ceremony, Listing in event program and onsite materials.

Add a donation for PFCU Foundation

$

