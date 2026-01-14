PFCU Foundation

Hosted by

PFCU Foundation

About this event

PFCU Foundation Wine Pairing Dinner & Silent Auction

7888 E Grand River Ave

Portland, MI 48875, USA

Individual Dinner Ticket
$150

Experience the full evening—complete with a gourmet dinner, exceptional wine pairings, and a memorable silent auction!

Table Sponsor
$1,000

8 tickets - Experience the full evening—complete with a gourmet dinner, exceptional wine pairings, and a memorable silent auction!

Champagne Sponsor
$2,500

As a Champagne Sponsor, you’ll receive eight tickets to host friends, clients or team members, prominent sponsor signage throughout the venue, and on‑stage recognition by our emcee. Your organization will also enjoy name recognition in the printed event program plus a dedicated advertisement in the program—delivering high‑value visibility before, during, and after the event while showcasing your leadership and commitment to our mission.

Merlot Sponsor
$2,000

As a Merlot Sponsor, you’ll receive eight tickets to host friends, clients or team members, prominent sponsor signage throughout the venue, and on‑stage recognition by our emcee. Your organization will also enjoy name recognition in the printed event program —delivering high‑value visibility before, during, and after the event while showcasing your leadership and commitment to our mission.

Chardonnay Sponsor
$1,500

As a Chardonnay Sponsor, you’ll receive eight tickets to host friends, clients or team members, prominent sponsor signage throughout the venue, and on‑stage recognition by our emcee. —delivering high‑value visibility before, during, and after the event while showcasing your leadership and commitment to our mission.

Add a donation for PFCU Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!