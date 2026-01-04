PFL CAT-TASTIC CREATIONS

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All hand painted. Door hanger is 18 inch 3D with hanger attached, matching canvas is 11x14 inch
16" Round Canvas painting. Great for an all Winter Door decoration.
Lucky Cat Crochet Plush. Made with chenille yarn, safety eyes and safety nose. Can do custom colors also.
Chicken Crochet Plush. Made with 100% polyester blanket yarn, and safety eyes. Can do any color!
Highland Cow Crochet Plush. Made with 100% polyester blanket yarn and safety eyes.
Duck with flower hat Crochet Plush. Made with blanket yarn c and safety eyes. Can make the hat any color!
Teddy Bear Crochet Snuggler. Made with 100% polyester blanket yarn, embroidered eyes. What makes it a snuggler is the only part stuffed is it's head for optimal snuggles!!
Chicken Crochet Snuggler. Made with 100% polyester blanket yarn and embroidered eyes. Can do any color! What makes it a snuggler is only the head is snuffed for optimal snuggles!
Price $20
All hand painted. Door hanger is 18 inch 3D with hanger attached, matching canvas is 11x14 inch
All hand painted. Door hanger is 18 inch 3D with hanger attached, matching canvas is 11x14 inch
All hand painted. Door hanger is 18 inch 3D with hanger attached, matching canvas is 11x14 inch
All hand painted. Door hanger is 18 inch 3D with hanger attached, matching canvas is 11x14 inch
Hand Painted 18" Canvas Door Decoration
Elevated bowls to aid in better digestion & prevents Whisker fatigue. Dishwasher safe. Handmade
Approx 1 lb box of the best Peanut Butter Fudge in a Heart Box for a loved one. Great for Valentines Day or any Occasion
Approx 2 lb box of the best Peanut Butter Fudge in a Heart Box for a loved one. Great for Valentines Day or any occasion
Approx 3 lb box of the best Peanut Butter Fudge in an 8 x 8 covered aluminum pan. Great for any family get together or business event. Fudge is freezer friendly.
Approx 6 lbs of the best Peanut Butter Fudge in a 9 x 13 covered aluminum pan. Great for any family get together or business event. Fudge is freezer friendly.
4 Heart Shaped or Regular Chocolate Covered Strawberries
6 Count Heart Shaped or Regular Strawberries
$
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