Paws Fur Life

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Paws Fur Life

About this shop

PFL CAT-TASTIC CREATIONS

Singin in the Rain item
Singin in the Rain
$50

All hand painted. Door hanger is 18 inch 3D with hanger attached, matching canvas is 11x14 inch

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Hello Winter item
Hello Winter
$35

16" Round Canvas painting. Great for an all Winter Door decoration.

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Lucky Cat Plush item
Lucky Cat Plush
$25

Lucky Cat Crochet Plush. Made with chenille yarn, safety eyes and safety nose. Can do custom colors also.

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Chicken Crochet Plush item
Chicken Crochet Plush
$14

Chicken Crochet Plush. Made with 100% polyester blanket yarn, and safety eyes. Can do any color!

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Highland Cow Plush item
Highland Cow Plush
$30

Highland Cow Crochet Plush. Made with 100% polyester blanket yarn and safety eyes.

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Duck with Flower Hat Plush item
Duck with Flower Hat Plush
$10

Duck with flower hat Crochet Plush. Made with blanket yarn c and safety eyes. Can make the hat any color!

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Teddy Bear Snuggler item
Teddy Bear Snuggler
$35

Teddy Bear Crochet Snuggler. Made with 100% polyester blanket yarn, embroidered eyes. What makes it a snuggler is the only part stuffed is it's head for optimal snuggles!!

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Chicken Crochet Snuggler item
Chicken Crochet Snuggler
$20

Chicken Crochet Snuggler. Made with 100% polyester blanket yarn and embroidered eyes. Can do any color! What makes it a snuggler is only the head is snuffed for optimal snuggles!
Price $20

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Tis the Season to be Freezin item
Tis the Season to be Freezin item
Tis the Season to be Freezin
$50

All hand painted. Door hanger is 18 inch 3D with hanger attached, matching canvas is 11x14 inch

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Stay Frosty item
Stay Frosty item
Stay Frosty
$50

All hand painted. Door hanger is 18 inch 3D with hanger attached, matching canvas is 11x14 inch

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Happy St Patty's item
Happy St Patty's item
Happy St Patty's
$50

All hand painted. Door hanger is 18 inch 3D with hanger attached, matching canvas is 11x14 inch

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Happy Easter item
Happy Easter item
Happy Easter
$50

All hand painted. Door hanger is 18 inch 3D with hanger attached, matching canvas is 11x14 inch

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Welcome to the Nut House item
Welcome to the Nut House
$55

Hand Painted 18" Canvas Door Decoration

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Elevated Whisker Friendly Bowls item
Elevated Whisker Friendly Bowls item
Elevated Whisker Friendly Bowls item
Elevated Whisker Friendly Bowls
$10

Elevated bowls to aid in better digestion & prevents Whisker fatigue. Dishwasher safe. Handmade​

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Homemade Peanut Butter Fudge item
Homemade Peanut Butter Fudge
$6

Approx 1 lb box of the best Peanut Butter Fudge in a Heart Box for a loved one. Great for Valentines Day or any Occasion

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Homemade Peanut Butter Fudge item
Homemade Peanut Butter Fudge
$10

Approx 2 lb box of the best Peanut Butter Fudge in a Heart Box for a loved one. Great for Valentines Day or any occasion

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Homemade Peanut Butter Fudge item
Homemade Peanut Butter Fudge item
Homemade Peanut Butter Fudge
$15

Approx 3 lb box of the best Peanut Butter Fudge in an 8 x 8 covered aluminum pan. Great for any family get together or business event. Fudge is freezer friendly.

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Homemade Peanut Butter Fudge item
Homemade Peanut Butter Fudge item
Homemade Peanut Butter Fudge
$25

Approx 6 lbs of the best Peanut Butter Fudge in a 9 x 13 covered aluminum pan. Great for any family get together or business event. Fudge is freezer friendly.

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Chocolate covered Strawberries item
Chocolate covered Strawberries
$6

4 Heart Shaped or Regular Chocolate Covered Strawberries

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Chocolate Covered Strawberries item
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
$8

6 Count Heart Shaped or Regular Strawberries

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