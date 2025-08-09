PFLAG Savannah

Offered by

PFLAG Savannah

About the memberships

PFLAG Annual Membership 25/26

Individual
$30

Valid until May 19, 2027

$15 of your membership is allocated to Savannah local peer support, education, and advocacy efforts. Choice of a PFLAG supporter swag.

Family
$50

Valid until May 19, 2027

$35 of your membership is allocated to Savannah local peer support, education, and advocacy efforts. Three PFLAG supporter swag items.

Pride
$100

Valid until May 19, 2027

$85 of your membership is allocated to Savannah local peer support, education, and advocacy efforts. Five PFLAG supporter swag items.

PLUS: Pride members receive 25% off PFLAG Savannah events.

Rainbow
$500

Valid until May 19, 2027

100% of your membership is allocated to Savannah local peer support, education, and advocacy efforts. Free PFLAG grocery tote bag.

PLUS: Rainbow members receive two free tickets for all PFLAG Savannah events and an invitation to apply for becoming a member of the PFLAG Board of Directors as an active member of the chapter.

Add a donation for PFLAG Savannah

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!