PFLAG Sussex County's 2025 Silent Auction

($130 value)
The appreciation of growing up a farmer’s daughter has never felt more present and dearer to our hearts. The love of animals, the admiration of our grandparents, the hard work, and the love of local, homegrown, and homemade food.
The Farmer’s Daughter is a thoughtful mix of wonderful cuisine and a carefully curated market filled with local offerings, antiques, gifts, and gourmet goodies displayed amongst many family heirlooms and local artifacts.
We would like to extend a huge thank you to The Farmer’s Daughter for being a local LGBTQ+ ally and their generous donation to our silent auction. Make sure you stop by and check out the many amazing things to buy in their store as well as the great food at their restaurant.
https://www.thefarmersdaughternj.com/
Two tickets to “Evil Dead: The Musical” at the Crescent Theater in Sussex Boro, October 24 to November 2. Tickets can also be used at a future show. ($50 value)
Drama Geek Studios is a vibrant performing arts studio in Sussex, NJ, dedicated to inspiring creativity, confidence, and connection through the magic of live theater. Offering classes, workshops, and full-scale productions for performers of all ages, Drama Geeks provides a safe and inclusive space where everyone can express themselves and shine.
Their talented team of educators and directors foster not only artistic growth but also teamwork, empathy, and self-expression — values that reflect the heart of what makes our community so special.
We’re so grateful to Drama Geek Studios for their generous donation to our silent auction and for their continued support of the LGBTQ+ community. Thank you for helping to make our world a little brighter — both on and off the stage! 🎭🌈
The Ampersand Inn has donated a gift certificate of $250 to be used toward a one night weekday (Sun-Thurs) or two night weekend (Fri-Sat) stay at the Inn.
Nestled in the heart of Newton, The Ampersand Inn offers a charming and elegant retreat that beautifully blends historic character with modern comfort. Each thoughtfully designed room invites guests to unwind and enjoy a peaceful getaway surrounded by the natural beauty of Sussex County.
Whether you’re visiting for a romantic weekend, attending a local event, or simply seeking a cozy escape, The Ampersand Inn provides a welcoming atmosphere where hospitality and attention to detail shine.
We are so grateful to The Ampersand Inn for their generous contribution to our silent auction and for being a proud supporter of our local LGBTQ+ community. Their commitment to warmth, inclusion, and connection makes them a true Sussex County gem. 🏳️🌈✨
The Painted Grape Gift Set includes:
Painted Grape is Sussex County’s original craft and paint studio, located in Hardyston, NJ. Founded in 2014 by long-time friends Beckie and Ryan, the studio blends art, creativity, and community to offer fun, hands-on experiences for all ages.
Whether you’re joining a Paint & Sip night, booking a private party or fundraiser, or bringing the kids for a creative art class or open studio, Painted Grape provides everything you need to relax, connect, and create something uniquely yours.
More than just a studio, Painted Grape is a proud local LGBTQ+ ally — they proudly fly a Pride flag in their front window as a symbol of inclusion, creativity, and love for everyone in the community. 🏳️🌈
We would like to extend a huge thank you to The Painted Grape for being a local LGBTQ+ ally and their generous donation to our silent auction. Make sure you stop by and check out what they have to offer.
Andre’s Lakeside Dining is family-owned and operated for over 25 years. Andre and Tracy deWaal offer a warm, welcoming staff, and amazingly creative cuisine made only with the finest ingredients. Their ever-evolving menu changes WEEKLY and reflects the best the seasons have to offer.
Andre’s Lakeside Dining is located right on a beautiful lake with spectacular views. They have a casual menu on Wednesdays and then they amp it up for Thursday, Friday and Saturday menus. It’s a restaurant like no other in the area.
Their regular menu is filled with creative and delicious meals that will impress any foodie. Executive Chef Andre prepares a variety of flavorful and unique dishes that everyone who visits raves about. They also have amazing mocktails and wine that pair nicely with all the various dishes they create.
Andre’s Lakeside Dining offers catering for all occasions and they even hold small weddings on premise. They have many options inside and outside for your special events.
We would like to extend a huge thank you to Andre’s Lakeside Dining for being a local LGBTQ+ ally and their generous donation to our silent auction. Make sure you stop by and check out their out of this world food, and amazing atmosphere.
The Buddy’s Dispensary Gift Basket includes:
Buddy’s Dispensary is a family-owned, locally operated recreational cannabis dispensary in Andover, NJ. Committed to a welcoming, inclusive environment, Buddy’s offers a wide selection of quality cannabis products — including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, vaporizers, and accessories — tailored to meet diverse wellness needs.
They are known for being dog friendly, embracing community connection (so bring your pup!), and for being run by local community members: Buddy’s is operated by Amanda, Bryan, and Megan — all born and raised in Sussex County.
You’ll also see a Pride flag flown out front, signaling their support as a local LGBTQ+ ally and welcoming space for all.
We would like to extend a huge thank you to Buddy’s Dispensary for being a proud local LGBTQ+ ally and for their generous donation to our silent auction. 🌈💚
The Poured by Iazzetti Home Gift is one free seat at any Private Pour Party of 4 or more guests, a $90 value. This coupon is valid once. During your Private Pour Party, you and your guests will each make 3 14oz candles with the scents of your choice, while enjoying drinks, shopping, and laughs!
Poured by Iazzetti is a proud LGBTQ+-owned business in Lafayette, NJ, specializing in custom hand-poured candles and fun, interactive pour parties. Their studio offers a creative and welcoming space where guests can design their own signature scents and craft one-of-a-kind candles to take home.
Treat yourself to their collection of hand-crafted, 100% soy candles, cold process soaps, soothing bath salts, fizzy bath dust, refreshing body and room sprays, and thoughtfully curated home décor. Every item is designed to bring joy, comfort, and indulgence into your everyday routine—so you can enjoy every moment of every day.
From cozy candle-making sessions to special events, Poured by Iazzetti blends creativity, community, and connection—all while celebrating authenticity and inclusion. Their commitment to creating a safe, affirming space shines through in every candle they pour.
We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Poured by Iazzetti for their generous donation to our silent auction and for being a visible part of our local LGBTQ+ community. Your light truly shines bright!
WaggMore Pet Boutique and Bakery is a specialized shopping experience located right here in Sparta, NJ. Founded in 2016 by Christopher Murch and his pup Toby, they opened this small business as the ultimate shopping destination for both you and your 4-legged loved ones!
They specialize in quality products. Every item they carry has been examined and hand selected to meet their standards for your dog(s). All the treats, snacks and chews sold at WaggMore are all made right here in the USA!
WaggMore used to be an old bank, so they have a very convenient drive thru. Their drive thru is open and ready to serve your 4-legged ones from your vehicle! When you drive into the drive thru, you will find a menu board to choose from fan favorite bakery cookies, cake pops, doggy ice cream and bagged treats.
We would like to extend a huge thank you to WaggMore for being a local LGBTQ+ ally and their generous donation to our silent auction. Make sure you stop by and check out their great products for your furry loved ones, fantastic food, and amazing atmosphere.
Occupying a restored 1720 farmhouse on a two-lane country road in Sussex County, the Circle is surrounded by fields that spread out to distant hills. It’s an apt setting for a farm-to-table restaurant that grows some of its own produce on-site.
Almost everything is made from scratch. The delicious and highly varied breads are baked daily in partnership with Windy Brow Farms in Newton. Resist the temptation to fill up on bread, because there is so much to savor. Thai spices, coconut milk and related underpinnings (kaffir leaves, fenugreek) reintroduce you to salmon, crispy skinned and pan-seared, augmented with deep-fried garbanzo beans that could conquer the world if sold as snacks. Pan-roasted Cape May scallops sally forth with a lavish posse of sunchoke purée, onion, butter and cream.
Ice cream and sorbet, made by O’Toole, are silky and intense. The seasonal fruit trifle was recently crested with layers of almond crumb and basil whipped cream. A slice of broodingly good Valrhona dark chocolate cake needed no help; but a scoop of O’Toole’s espresso ice cream, bolder in flavor than coffee ice cream, made for a kind of bugle call
We would like to extend a huge thank you to The Circle for being a local LGBTQ+ ally and their generous donation to our silent auction. Make sure you stop by and check out their fantastic food and atmosphere.
We are so happy to be living “La Vita” in Sparta and look forward to serving our community the best food we know how to create.
We are both graduates of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York with a combined 50 years+ of restaurant and food service experience. We specialize in Italian cuisine and products and have been a part of a combined 16 restaurant openings.
Most recently we opened and oversaw the operations of Rosemary’s West Village, Roey’s and Rosemary’s Tokyo, and spent 8 years with Casa Nela Hospitality developing concepts and operating successful businesses.
Before meeting, while running Eataly Flatiron in NYC, we gained our perspective and experience cooking and overseeing Sassi (Scottsdale,AZ), Eataly Flatiron, Del Posto, Lupa, Babbo, Minetta Tavern, and others in New York City.
Alexandra grew up in Sparta, where her parents still reside. Our dream for many years has been to relocate to the Sparta area, and with the birth of our son Vaughan Henry in 2018, the time was right to make the move to enjoy La Vita here in Sussex County.
We would like to extend a huge thank you to La Vita for being a local LGBTQ+ ally and their generous donation to our silent auction. Make sure you stop by and check out everything they have to offer.
The Windy Brow Farms Gift Basket contains a large jar of Windy Brow Red Raspberry Preserves, a Windy Brow Pride baseball hat, bag of whole bean coffee, and a $40 gift card to Windy Brow Farms.
Windy Brow has been a Sussex County staple for over 75 years. Building on their rich local history, they’re continually expanding and evolving, and hope you’ll join us on their journey.
Windy Brow, named for its windy location on the brow of a ridge, was originally operated as a dairy farm in the late 1800s. The first fruit trees were planted by the Inslee family in 1920. When the original dairy barn was destroyed by fire in the 1940s, the Inslee’s decided to concentrate on fruit growing, and establish one of the first retail fruit farms in Sussex County. Many of the original trees are still bearing fruit today, and while the farm is smaller in size, we still grow over 45 varieties of apples, 15 varieties of peaches and plums, cherries, and apricots. Visit us on the farm year round!
They make their homemade bread fresh and use locally sourced ingredients and don’t use any preservatives, additives or fillers. Pies are baked fresh utilizing farm grown & real, local ingredients. Pastries are made by their in-house pastry chefs, often using fresh ingredients straight from their fields. They have daily specials for any meal of the day and also offer a wide variety of specialized drinks that are super tasty.
We would like to extend a huge thank you to Windy Brow Farms for being a local LGBTQ+ ally and their generous donation to our silent auction. Make sure you stop by and check out their to-die-for ice cream, baked goods, and amazing views.
The “For the Love of Gardening” Gift Set includes:
The book and the seed collection in this basket were purchased from: Hudson Valley Seed Company located in Accord, New York. In 2004, Ken Greene was working as a librarian when he started the country’s first seed library, as a way to support local food systems. A few years later, his seed library became the Hudson Valley Seed Company, which he launched with his partner, Doug Mueller. They focus on heirloom, local, and organic seeds, and were one of the first companies to sign the Open Source Seed Initiative. Every year, the Hudson Valley Seed Company also commissions contemporary artists to design storytelling-oriented “art packs” for their seed varieties.
Donated by: A Friend of PFLAG.
Our Friends of PFLAG are an incredible group of community members and supporters who have come together to show their love in the most creative way — by assembling and donating beautiful baskets for our silent auction. Each basket is a labor of care and kindness, filled with thoughtful items meant to bring joy while helping to sustain PFLAG Sussex County’s mission.
Their generosity helps us continue providing vital support, education, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ individuals, their families, and allies throughout our community.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our Friends of PFLAG for their time, creativity, and unwavering support. Your contributions truly make a difference — and remind us that community love is the most valuable gift of all. 🏳️🌈💛
The Small Dog Heaven Gift Basket (for dogs under 30 lbs) includes:
Donated by: A Friend of PFLAG.
Evergreen Event Rentals is thrilled to contribute their striking Gothic Floral Skull Arrangement to our silent auction! As a new business preparing to launch and serve the Sussex County community with unique, high-quality event décor, Evergreen is already making an impression with their creativity and commitment to inclusion.
This one-of-a-kind arrangement features a dramatic blend of deep hues and macabre accents — a captivating mix of rich red and purple sunflowers, detailed antique-finished skulls, and lush faux foliage in tones of black, plum, and smoky grey. Presented in a sleek dark grey vase, it’s a perfect statement piece for Halloween décor, gothic-themed events, or as a year-round showcase of bold, artistic flair.
Evergreen Event Rentals believes in creating memorable moments, and there’s no better memory to create than one of support and inclusion. We’re so grateful for their generosity and allyship as they join us in building a stronger, more supportive Sussex County community. 🌿🖤🌈
The Simple Bare Necessities Gift Basket includes:
Simple Bare Necessities is an eco-conscious, zero-waste store located in Sparta, NJ. It was founded by Mikaela Turner in 2021 with a mission to promote sustainable living and reduce single-use plastics. The store allows customers to bring their own containers to refill items such as laundry detergent, dish soap, personal care products, and organic dry foods like rice, beans, and spices. Simple Bare Necessities also offers plastic-free, environmentally friendly alternatives to everyday home essentials and has expanded its offerings to include second-hand clothing.
The store is known for fostering community engagement through events like Earth Day celebrations, where it hosts family activities, workshops, and collaborates with local vendors
We would like to extend a huge thank you to Simple Bare Necessities for being a local LGBTQ+ ally and their generous donation to our silent auction. Make sure you stop by and check out all the products they have in store as well as their upcoming events.
The art of creating beautiful and healthy hair, nails, skin and body wellness is our love and profession. Passing along our knowledge and creativity is what our team does best. Each team member has been educated to reach their goals and to bring you quality services. Ultima is proud to announce that our salon has been awarded “Redken 5th Avenue Elite Salon” status. Our spa was awarded the 2008-2012 Readers Choice Award from the New Jersey Herald.
"Our Vision for our industry is to share quality of life, to build relationships which encourage growth for our new associates and the lives we touch. By creating a vision for our guests and associates, we are creating a vision of ourselves"
We would like to extend a huge thank you to Ultima Hair Designers for being a local LGBTQ+ ally and their generous donation to our silent auction. Make sure you stop by and check out their products and the luxurious services they offer.
The SPINAL HEALTH BASKET from Pine Cone Chiropractic includes:
We are thrilled to give a huge shout-out to Pine Cone Chiropractic in Sparta, NJ, for their generous contribution to our silent auction!
Pine Cone Chiropractic offers a welcoming environment focused on personalized chiropractic care aimed at relieving pain and improving mobility. They are committed to patient education, empowering their clients to manage their health effectively and lead active lifestyles.
We are so grateful for their support of our auction and for being a proud supporter of our local community. Their commitment to health, inclusion, and a vibrant local life makes them a true Sussex County treasure. 🌈♥️
Contact Pine Cone Chiropractic at (973) 729-5251
Indulge in a cozy and authentic Italian experience right at home! This gourmet collection provides everything needed for a delicious meal, beautifully arranged in a decorative wire and wicker basket.
Donated by: A Friend of PFLAG.
A gift certificate for a haircut and blow dry, from the Salon at Salon di Panache.
Salon Di Panache is a popular full-service beauty salon and medi-spa offering a variety of services, including haircuts, coloring, manicures, pedicures, facials, and more. Known for its modern, welcoming atmosphere, the salon aims to provide a personalized and high-quality experience for each client. Many customers rave about the talented stylists, especially their expertise in hair coloring and cuts. The salon also receives praise for its relaxing ambiance and attentive customer service, making it a go-to spot for both regular beauty maintenance and special treatments like lash lifts and tints.
In addition to beauty services, Salon Di Panache also focuses on creating a serene environment where clients can feel pampered, whether they are getting a simple haircut or indulging in more elaborate spa services.
We would like to extend a huge thank you to Salon di Panache for being a local LGBTQ+ ally and their generous donation to our silent auction. Make sure you stop by and check out their elaborate menu of services and their welcoming atmosphere.
A gift certificate for a haircut from the Barbershop at Salon di Panache.
SDP Barbershop in Sparta, NJ, is where timeless barbering tradition meets modern style and community connection. Their skilled team provides precision cuts, clean fades, and expert grooming services in a welcoming and inclusive environment designed to help every client look and feel their best.
More than just a barbershop, SDP is a local hub of confidence, camaraderie, and care — a place where everyone is treated with respect and authenticity.
We are deeply grateful to SDP Barbershop for their generous contribution to our silent auction and for standing proudly as an ally and supporter of Sussex County’s LGBTQ+ community. 💈🌈✂️
