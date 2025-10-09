PFLAG Sussex County's 2025 Silent Auction

($130 value)





The appreciation of growing up a farmer’s daughter has never felt more present and dearer to our hearts. The love of animals, the admiration of our grandparents, the hard work, and the love of local, homegrown, and homemade food.





The Farmer’s Daughter is a thoughtful mix of wonderful cuisine and a carefully curated market filled with local offerings, antiques, gifts, and gourmet goodies displayed amongst many family heirlooms and local artifacts.





We would like to extend a huge thank you to The Farmer’s Daughter for being a local LGBTQ+ ally and their generous donation to our silent auction. Make sure you stop by and check out the many amazing things to buy in their store as well as the great food at their restaurant.





https://www.thefarmersdaughternj.com/



