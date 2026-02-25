Pflugerville Ag & Youth Boosters Membership Form March 1, 2026 - February 28, 2027

Annual Booster Club membership dues are $15 per voting member, per year. Membership is valid from March 1, 2026 through February 28, 2027. All dues must be paid by October 1, 2026 in order to be eligible to receive funds at the Travis County Youth Show Auction.





Your membership helps us provide meaningful financial support to our FFA and 4H students and contributes to the growth of our booster club. As we work to expand our impact, your involvement plays an important role in helping us create more opportunities for students involved in FFA and 4H.





Community members who wish to support the club but do not have a student involved are also welcome to join.