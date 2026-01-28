Pflugerville Falcon Athletic Boosters Team Store

Pflugerville Falcon Athletic Boosters

Bracket Challenge
$20

*Pay for your Falcon Madness Bracket entry

Unified Hoodie
$30

Unified hoodie with Special Olympics Texas logo on bottom of right sleeve. All sizes available but limited on 2XL and 3XL.

FALCONS - Navy
$25

Navy Falcons short sleeve. Front only. All sizes available.

Just Can't Hide
$25

Just Can't Hide that FALCON Pride Short Sleeve - Front only. All sizes available. Limited in 2XL and 3XL; 2-2XL and 1-3XL

Smile Sweat Repeat - Gold
$25

Pflugerville Falcons on front and Sweat Smile Repeat on back. All adult sizes available for $25. Youth sizes also available for $20.

Built Different
$15

Built Different Short Sleeve. BUILT DIFFERENT on the front and There will be Obstacles. There will be Doubters. There will be Mistakes. But with Hard Work, There are No Limits on the back. VERY LIMITED SIZES AVAILABLE. 9-XL AND 5-2XL

Believe - Hoodie Gray
$20

Gray Believe Hoodie. ONE TEAM, ONE DREAM down the left sleeve. All sizes available but limited depending on what size. 1-SMALL, 5-MEDIUM, 10-LARGE, 5-XL, 8-2XL

PFalcons-Let's Go
$10

Navy Short Sleeve. P Falcons on the front and Let's Go on the back. VERY LIMITED SIZES AVAILABLE. 11-XL, 6-2XL

Falcons 3/4 Baseball Raglan
$15

Falcons 3/4 Raglan Baseball Tee. VERY LIMITED SIZES AVAILABLE. 12-XL, 5-2XL

Falcons Cap
$25

Falcons Cap - Pflugerville Falcons logo on front and FALCON NATION on back. Adjustable so one size fits all. 7 AVAILABLE

Falcon Madness
$15

I CAN'T. IT'S MARCH on the front and FALCON MADNESS on the back. All sizes available, except for 3XL; have 2-4XL.

Yard Sign
$20

PROUD SUPPORTER, Pflugerville Falcons Yard Sign.

