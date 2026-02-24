Pflugerville High School FFA Booster Club Membership June 1, 2026 - May 31, 2027

Annual Booster Club membership dues are $20 per voting member. Membership is valid from June 1, 2026 through May 31, 2027. All dues must be paid by October 31, 2026.





Your membership helps us provide meaningful financial support to our FFA students and contributes to the growth of our program. As we work to expand our impact, your involvement plays an important role in helping us create more opportunities for our students.





Community members who wish to support the club but do not have a student involved are also welcome to join.