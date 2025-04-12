🎖️Veterans Memorial Day Pfest Sponsorships

Prominent logo placement on all event banners and signage
Featured recognition on social media, event website, and press releases
Opportunity to speak at the event
Premium booth or table placement at the event
Certificate of appreciation
Recognition during event announcements
Prominent logo placement on all event banners and signage
Featured recognition on social media, event website, and press releases
Opportunity to speak at the event
Premium booth or table placement at the event
Certificate of appreciation
Recognition during event announcements
Diamond Level
$500
Logo placement on select event banners and signage
Special acknowledgment on social media and event website
Preferred booth or table placement at the event
Certificate of appreciation
Recognition during event announcements
Logo placement on select event banners and signage
Special acknowledgment on social media and event website
Preferred booth or table placement at the event
Certificate of appreciation
Recognition during event announcements
Gold Level
$200
Logo included on event signage
Recognition on social media
Booth or table placement at the event
Certificate of appreciation
Logo included on event signage
Recognition on social media
Booth or table placement at the event
Certificate of appreciation
Silver Level
$100
Business name listed on event signage
Mention on social media
Shared table space at the event
Business name listed on event signage
Mention on social media
Shared table space at the event
Bronze Level
$50
Business name listed on event materials
Shared recognition on social media
Business name listed on event materials
Shared recognition on social media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!