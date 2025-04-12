DAV #4 Lone Star

Hosted by

DAV #4 Lone Star

About this event

Sales closed

🎖️Veterans Memorial Day Pfest Sponsorships

500 N Railroad Ave

Pflugerville, TX 78660, USA

Platinum Level
$750
Prominent logo placement on all event banners and signage Featured recognition on social media, event website, and press releases Opportunity to speak at the event Premium booth or table placement at the event Certificate of appreciation Recognition during event announcements
Diamond Level
$500
Logo placement on select event banners and signage Special acknowledgment on social media and event website Preferred booth or table placement at the event Certificate of appreciation Recognition during event announcements
Gold Level
$200
Logo included on event signage Recognition on social media Booth or table placement at the event Certificate of appreciation
Silver Level
$100
Business name listed on event signage Mention on social media Shared table space at the event
Bronze Level
$50
Business name listed on event materials Shared recognition on social media

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!