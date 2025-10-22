Poughkeepsie Farm Project

PFP Herbal Products

Herbal Tea
$10

Made from herbs grown in the PFP Herbal Garden.

Honey (1lb, Suggested Donation)
$25

Honey harvested from bees at PFP.

Honey (6oz, Suggested Donation)
$12

Honey harvested from bees at PFP.

Calendula Seeds
$4

Seeds harvested from flowers grown in the PFP Herbal garden.

Flowers
$10

Flowers grown in the PFP Herbal garden.

Calendula Roll-On Oil
$8

Oil from calendula flowers grown in the PFP Herbal Garden

Calendula Healing Salve (1 oz.)
$8

Salve Made from Calendula grown in the PFP Herbal garden.

Comfrey Healing Salve (1 oz.)
$8

Salve Made from Comfrey grown in the PFP Herbal garden.

Lip Balm
$4

Made from calendula grown in the PFP Herbal garden

Pollinator Plant Guide
$10

Pollinator plant guide created by staff in partnership with interns for illustration.

