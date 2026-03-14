PFP Monthly Giving Circles

For those who plant for the future.





For $84 or more a month (or $1000 or more per year in other donations, not including event tickets), you will be invited into our Steward Circle. Some gifts are investments in something larger than a single season.



The Stewards Circle is PFP's most dedicated community of donors who give $1,000 or more each year, in whatever way works for them, because they believe deeply in what this farm makes possible.





Whether you give monthly or all at once, your annual investment at this level powers the work that can't wait: the youth who need jobs, the families who need food, the land that needs tending, and the community that deserves a just and resilient food system right here in Poughkeepsie.

What Stewardship Means

As a member of the Stewards Circle, you're not just a donor. You're a partner in this farm's future. We take that seriously, and we want you to feel it.

Stewards Circle members receive:

All the benefits of the Sustainers Circle: farm dispatches, 10% off events and merch, and quarterly farm treats waiting for you at the farm

An invitation to our exclusive bi-annual Stewards gatherings with PFP leadership, staff, and fellow Stewards (think: a private harvest walk, a breakfast to review the new Strategic Plan, or a behind-the-scenes look at the season ahead)

A pair of tickets to one Field to Fork lunch any time during the season

Early and priority access to CSA shares, events, and special programming before the general public

Named recognition in PFP's annual impact report

A personal seasonal update from PFP leadership: a direct window into how your gift shaped the year

Already a donor and close to the $1,000 threshold? Reach out to us! We'd love to welcome you in.