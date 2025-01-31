PFP's 2025 Soup-A-Bowl!

🎟 Your $75 ticket includes: ✔ A variety of gourmet soups donated by incredible local restaurants 🧀 Hors d'oeuvres and appetizers from Reconnect Foods Chef David Cruz 🍞 Freshly baked breads from local bakeries 🍪 A selection of decadent desserts from local restaurants 🥂 Two drink tickets to enjoy with your meal 🥣 A handcrafted ceramic bowl (yours to keep!) made by Fallkill Creative Works and Kingston Ceramics Studio 🎶 Live music from Soil & Soul and an evening of community and connection—all for a great cause!

🎟 Your $75 ticket includes: ✔ A variety of gourmet soups donated by incredible local restaurants 🧀 Hors d'oeuvres and appetizers from Reconnect Foods Chef David Cruz 🍞 Freshly baked breads from local bakeries 🍪 A selection of decadent desserts from local restaurants 🥂 Two drink tickets to enjoy with your meal 🥣 A handcrafted ceramic bowl (yours to keep!) made by Fallkill Creative Works and Kingston Ceramics Studio 🎶 Live music from Soil & Soul and an evening of community and connection—all for a great cause!

More details...