PFP's 2025 Soup-A-Bowl!

🎟 Your $75 ticket includes:
✔ A variety of gourmet soups donated by incredible local restaurants
🧀 Hors d'oeuvres and appetizers from Reconnect Foods Chef David Cruz
🍞 Freshly baked breads from local bakeries
🍪 A selection of decadent desserts from local restaurants
🥂 Two drink tickets to enjoy with your meal
🥣 A handcrafted ceramic bowl (yours to keep!) made by Fallkill Creative Works and Kingston Ceramics Studio
🎶 Live music from Soil & Soul and an evening of community and connection—all for a great cause!
🎟 Your $75 ticket includes:
✔ A variety of gourmet soups donated by incredible local restaurants
🧀 Hors d'oeuvres and appetizers from Reconnect Foods Chef David Cruz
🍞 Freshly baked breads from local bakeries
🍪 A selection of decadent desserts from local restaurants
🥂 Two drink tickets to enjoy with your meal
🥣 A handcrafted ceramic bowl (yours to keep!) made by Fallkill Creative Works and Kingston Ceramics Studio
🎶 Live music from Soil & Soul and an evening of community and connection—all for a great cause!
Add a donation for Poughkeepsie Farm Project
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!