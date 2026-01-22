Presidential Exteriors

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Presidential Exteriors

About this event

2nd Annual PFS Charity Golf Tournament at Worthington Manor. CASH PRIZE and a chance to win a CAR!

8329 Fingerboard Rd

Urbana, MD 21704, USA

Golfers Only - Single Golf Ticket
$220

INCLUDED WITH YOUR GOLF TICKET IS EVERYTHING LISTED BELOW

  • Green and Cart Fees
  • Driving Range Prior to the Event
  • Professional Tournament Scoring, Bag Handling & Golf Services
  • Entry to our putting competition for a Scotty Cameron putter
  • Special Events and Proximity Markers (including Longest Drive, Closest to Pin, etc.)
  • 2 all you can drink open bar carts
  • open bar post round
  • Free Full BBQ style dinner and ceremony after tournament

Daryl Spencer will be charged double for hotdogs. :)



Golfers Only - 1 Mulligan
$30

Each player can buy up to two mulligans. Meaning every team can get up to 8 in total. These can be purchased at the event as well. All money collected from this will go directly to the charity.

NONGolfers only - General Admission Ticket
$60

Come support your Golfer!

It is recommend to come around 3.

  • Access to the silent auction
  • 1 drink ticket
  • All you can eat BBQ dinner
  • Access to the award ceremony
  • If you come early, there is a chance extra carts will be available to ride in during play so you can support. No guarantee though!
SPONSOR ONLY - Silver Tier
$2,000

See flyer for detail

SPONSOR ONLY - Gold tier
$3,500

See flyer for detail

SPONSOR ONLY - Platinum tier
$5,000

See flyer for detail

Add a donation for Presidential Exteriors

$

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