2nd Annual PFS Charity Golf Tournament at Worthington Manor. CASH PRIZE and a chance to win a CAR!

Hosted by
About this event
INCLUDED WITH YOUR GOLF TICKET IS EVERYTHING LISTED BELOW
Daryl Spencer will be charged double for hotdogs. :)
Each player can buy up to two mulligans. Meaning every team can get up to 8 in total. These can be purchased at the event as well. All money collected from this will go directly to the charity.
Come support your Golfer!
It is recommend to come around 3.
See flyer for detail
See flyer for detail
See flyer for detail
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!