Steel Horses MC PG County MD

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Steel Horses MC PG County MD

About this event

Steel Horses MC PG County MD Event - Aug 15, 2026

14201 Brandywine Rd

Brandywine, MD 20613, USA

VIP Table Reservation
$255
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 guests per table, special priority seating

"Love PG" Charity Ride Registration
$10
Available until Aug 13

To All Riders/Participants: Your registration and participation for this ride will support a local organization we work with to help everyone in community in more ways than one! A band will be provided to all registered individuals prior to the ride at meet & greet and/or host hotel.

Mission of Love Charities provides services for food pantries, housing assistance, workforce development, and behavioral and mental healthcare to low-income individuals and families in Prince George’s County, Maryland and surrounding areas.

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