PG25 Mother's Day Plant Sale
Premium 12" Planter
$39
Premium planter in 12" pot which includes an assortment of flowering plants and greenery.
*Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability)
Premium 12" Hanging Basket
$39
Premium 12" basket includes hanging basket with assortment of flowering plants and greenery.
*Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability)
Pair of Premium Planters
$70
2 Premium 12" Pots
Premium planter in 12" pot which includes an assortment of flowering plants and greenery.
(Customer will receive 2 of the same colored pots)
*Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability)
Pair of 12" Premium Hanging Baskets
$70
2 Premium baskets
Premium 12" basket includes hanging basket with an assortment of flowering plants and greenery.
(Customer will receive 2 of the same colored pots)
*Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability)
Quad. 12" Planters & 12" Hanging Baskets with FREE DELIVERY
$125
Pair of 2 Premium 12" pots and pair of 2 Premium 12" hanging baskets
(Customer will receive 2 of the same colored pots and 2 hanging baskets that are the same)
*Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability)
**FREE DELIVERY with the option
Donation to Toni's Soup Kitchen
$15
Donation of tomato plant to Toni's Soup Kitchen
Dracaena (Spike Plant)
$5
4.25" pot.
Add spike plants to your planters, pots or beds
Snapdragon Flat (assorted colors)
$25
Flat of snapdragons in mixed colors
Impatiens Pink Flat (Beacon Mix Chicago)
$25
Flat of Impatiens.
Color mix of pink, violet and white flowers)
Impatiens Hot Flat (Beacon Mix Formula)
$25
Flat of Impatiens.
Color mix of bright red, corals, purple and white)
