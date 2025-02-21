PG25 Mother's Day Plant Sale

Pair of 2 Premium 12" pots and pair of 2 Premium 12" hanging baskets (Customer will receive 2 of the same colored pots and 2 hanging baskets that are the same) *Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability) **FREE DELIVERY with the option

Pair of 2 Premium 12" pots and pair of 2 Premium 12" hanging baskets (Customer will receive 2 of the same colored pots and 2 hanging baskets that are the same) *Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability) **FREE DELIVERY with the option

seeMoreDetailsMobile