PG25 Mother's Day Plant Sale

Premium 12" Planter item
Premium 12" Planter
$39
Premium planter in 12" pot which includes an assortment of flowering plants and greenery. *Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability)
Premium 12" Hanging Basket item
Premium 12" Hanging Basket
$39
Premium 12" basket includes hanging basket with assortment of flowering plants and greenery. *Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability)
Pair of Premium Planters item
Pair of Premium Planters item
Pair of Premium Planters
$70
2 Premium 12" Pots Premium planter in 12" pot which includes an assortment of flowering plants and greenery. (Customer will receive 2 of the same colored pots) *Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability)
Pair of 12" Premium Hanging Baskets item
Pair of 12" Premium Hanging Baskets item
Pair of 12" Premium Hanging Baskets
$70
2 Premium baskets Premium 12" basket includes hanging basket with an assortment of flowering plants and greenery. (Customer will receive 2 of the same colored pots) *Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability)
Quad. 12" Planters & 12" Hanging Baskets with FREE DELIVERY item
Quad. 12" Planters & 12" Hanging Baskets with FREE DELIVERY item
Quad. 12" Planters & 12" Hanging Baskets with FREE DELIVERY
$125
Pair of 2 Premium 12" pots and pair of 2 Premium 12" hanging baskets (Customer will receive 2 of the same colored pots and 2 hanging baskets that are the same) *Plant colors will vary; flowers that may be included are petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias and calibrachoas which vary on availability) **FREE DELIVERY with the option
Donation to Toni's Soup Kitchen item
Donation to Toni's Soup Kitchen
$15
Donation of tomato plant to Toni's Soup Kitchen
Dracaena (Spike Plant) item
Dracaena (Spike Plant)
$5
4.25" pot. Add spike plants to your planters, pots or beds
Snapdragon Flat (assorted colors) item
Snapdragon Flat (assorted colors)
$25
Flat of snapdragons in mixed colors
Impatiens Pink Flat (Beacon Mix Chicago) item
Impatiens Pink Flat (Beacon Mix Chicago)
$25
Flat of Impatiens. Color mix of pink, violet and white flowers)
Impatiens Hot Flat (Beacon Mix Formula) item
Impatiens Hot Flat (Beacon Mix Formula)
$25
Flat of Impatiens. Color mix of bright red, corals, purple and white)
Salvia (purple) item
Salvia (purple)
$25
Flat of Salvia in shade of purple
Delivery - Local item
Delivery - Local
$15
Have your planters or hanging baskets delivered

