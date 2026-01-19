Glen Ridge High School Home & School Association Inc

Offered by

Glen Ridge High School Home & School Association Inc

About this shop

PG26 Mother's Day Plant Sale

Premium 12" Planter item
Premium 12" Planter
$39

Includes an assortment of flowering plants and greenery.

Plant colors and flower varieties will vary based on availability. Possible flowers include petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias, and calibrachoas.

Premium 12" Hanging Basket item
Premium 12" Hanging Basket
$39

Includes an assortment of flowering plants and greenery.

Plant colors and flower varieties will vary based on availability. Possible flowers include petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias, and calibrachoas.

Pair (2) of Premium 12" Planters (matching colors) item
Pair (2) of Premium 12" Planters (matching colors) item
Pair (2) of Premium 12" Planters (matching colors)
$70

Each planter includes an assortment of flowering plants and greenery. Both planters will be the same color.

Plant colors and flower varieties will vary based on availability. Possible flowers include petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias, and calibrachoas.

Pair (2) of 12" Premium Hanging Baskets item
Pair (2) of 12" Premium Hanging Baskets item
Pair (2) of 12" Premium Hanging Baskets
$70

Includes two matching 12" hanging baskets, each filled with a beautiful assortment of flowering plants and greenery. Both baskets will be the same color.


Plant colors and specific flower varieties will vary based on availability. Possible flowers include petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias, and calibrachoas.

Quad (2) 12" Planters & (2) 12" Hanging Baskets *FREE DELIV item
Quad (2) 12" Planters & (2) 12" Hanging Baskets *FREE DELIV item
Quad (2) 12" Planters & (2) 12" Hanging Baskets *FREE DELIV
$125

This package includes a total of 4 premium arrangements:

  • 2 Premium 12" Potted Arrangements (matching colors)
  • 2 Premium 12" Hanging Baskets (matching colors)

You will receive two pots of the same color and two hanging baskets of the same color.


Please note: Plant colors and flower varieties will vary based on availability. Possible flowers include petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias, and calibrachoas.


Includes FREE DELIVERY

Donation to Toni's Soup Kitchen item
Donation to Toni's Soup Kitchen
$15

Donation of tomato plant to Toni's Soup Kitchen

Dracaena (Spike Plant) item
Dracaena (Spike Plant)
$5

4.25" pot.

Add spike plants to your planters, pots or beds

Snapdragon Flat (assorted colors) item
Snapdragon Flat (assorted colors)
$25

Flat of snapdragons in mixed colors

Impatiens Pink Flat (Beacon Mix Chicago) item
Impatiens Pink Flat (Beacon Mix Chicago)
$25

Flat of Impatiens.

Color mix of pink, violet and white flowers

Impatiens Hot Flat (Beacon Mix Formula) item
Impatiens Hot Flat (Beacon Mix Formula)
$25

Flat of Impatiens

Color mix of bright red, corals, purple and white

Salvia (purple) item
Salvia (purple)
$25

Flat of Salvia in shade of purple

Local Door to Door Delivery - $15 item
Local Door to Door Delivery - $15
$15

Have your planters or hanging baskets delivered

Add a donation for Glen Ridge High School Home & School Association Inc

$

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