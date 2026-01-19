PG26 Mother's Day Plant Sale

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Includes an assortment of flowering plants and greenery.
Plant colors and flower varieties will vary based on availability. Possible flowers include petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias, and calibrachoas.
Includes an assortment of flowering plants and greenery.
Plant colors and flower varieties will vary based on availability. Possible flowers include petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias, and calibrachoas.
Each planter includes an assortment of flowering plants and greenery. Both planters will be the same color.
Plant colors and flower varieties will vary based on availability. Possible flowers include petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias, and calibrachoas.
Includes two matching 12" hanging baskets, each filled with a beautiful assortment of flowering plants and greenery. Both baskets will be the same color.
Plant colors and specific flower varieties will vary based on availability. Possible flowers include petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias, and calibrachoas.
This package includes a total of 4 premium arrangements:
You will receive two pots of the same color and two hanging baskets of the same color.
Please note: Plant colors and flower varieties will vary based on availability. Possible flowers include petunias, verbenas, superbells, lobelias, and calibrachoas.
Includes FREE DELIVERY
Donation of tomato plant to Toni's Soup Kitchen
4.25" pot.
Add spike plants to your planters, pots or beds
Flat of snapdragons in mixed colors
Flat of Impatiens.
Color mix of pink, violet and white flowers
Flat of Impatiens
Color mix of bright red, corals, purple and white
Flat of Salvia in shade of purple
Have your planters or hanging baskets delivered
$
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