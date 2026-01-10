Pga Pal

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Pga Pal

About this raffle

Pga Pal's Fishing Charter Raffle 2026

🎟️ 1 Raffle Entry
$10

1 entry into the Fishing Charter Raffle. Each ticket equals one chance to win the 4-hour fishing charter for up to four people.

🎟️ 3 Raffle Entries
$25

3 entries into the Fishing Charter Raffle. More entries mean more chances to win the 4-hour fishing charter for up to four people.

🎟️ 5 Raffle Entries
$40

5 entries into the Fishing Charter Raffle. Best value option for increased chances to win the 4-hour fishing charter for up to four people.

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