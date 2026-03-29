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PGCC 2027 Woman's Spring Retreat

About this event

PGCC 2028 Woman's Spring Retreat

957 Camp Hebron Rd

Halifax, PA 17032, USA

Early Bird Full Weekend
$155
Available until Feb 16

Early pricing. Full weekend.

You will be enjoying the full weekend from Friday night until after lunch on Sunday.

You would like to pay the amount in full.

Full Weekend Deposit
$60

You are coming on Friday and staying until after lunch on Sunday.

And you would like to pay the balance of $100 via check or cash at the retreat.

Full Weekend
$160

You will be enjoying the full weekend from Friday night until after lunch on Sunday.

You would like to pay the amount in full.

Partial Weekend Deposit
$60

If you have to come late, leave early, or can only come for the day select this option. Please leave additional notes so that we can plan accordingly.

If you would like to pay the balance of $100 via check or cash at the retreat, select this option.

Partial Weekend
$160

If you have to come late, leave early, or can only come for the day select this option. Please leave additional notes so that we can plan accordingly.

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

We do not want you to miss because of financial reasons. If you can not affort the total cost of the ticket, we encourage you to pay as much as you are able.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!