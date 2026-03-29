PGCC 2028 Woman's Spring Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
Early pricing. Full weekend.
You will be enjoying the full weekend from Friday night until after lunch on Sunday.
You would like to pay the amount in full.
You are coming on Friday and staying until after lunch on Sunday.
And you would like to pay the balance of $100 via check or cash at the retreat.
You will be enjoying the full weekend from Friday night until after lunch on Sunday.
You would like to pay the amount in full.
If you have to come late, leave early, or can only come for the day select this option. Please leave additional notes so that we can plan accordingly.
If you would like to pay the balance of $100 via check or cash at the retreat, select this option.
If you have to come late, leave early, or can only come for the day select this option. Please leave additional notes so that we can plan accordingly.
We do not want you to miss because of financial reasons. If you can not affort the total cost of the ticket, we encourage you to pay as much as you are able.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!