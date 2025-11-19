Project Gallantly Forward

Project Gallantly Forward

PGF's Christmas Market

9632 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

$500

Starting bid

Buffalo Creek Vacations (Clyde, NC)
2 Nights / Sleeps up to 5

Valid Sep 1 - May 31, Sun - Thu only


Experience the Smoky Mountains at its best! Take a short drive from Asheville to enjoy the sunrise over the Smoky Mountains and watch as the onsite buffalo come in for their morning oats. Spark your children's wonder as you stay in a train caboose repurposed into a unique vacation rental. A stay at Buffalo Creek Vacations is surely one that your family will always remember.

INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in caboose
- 5 passes to ranch activities: goat & bison feeding, pet mini donkeys, model train tickets & more!
- Access to hiking and nearby playground & game room
- Views of bison roaming outside your window
- Outdoor fire pit

Your caboose will have 1 queen bed, 1 full-size bed, 1 twin sleeper sofa, full kitchen, full bathroom with heated tile floor, linens & towels, 2 satellite TVs, free wifi, and pets welcomed (Pet fee if applicable is $60 + tax). A $100 security deposit is required at booking & refunded within 2 weeks of checkout.


Note that this item is on consignment: PGF keeps 40% of winning bid.


Item can be transferred electronically.

$200

Starting bid

Dewalt 2400 PSI 1.1 GPM Cold Water Electr Pressure Washer


Donated by: DDJ Tools

$150

Starting bid

$300 Gift Certificate.


Donated by: Gary Phillips

$100

Starting bid

Value $225. Good for combo inflatable, geared toward ages 10 and under. Delivery and setup are included. Must be 30min or less from Soddy Daisy.


Can be transferred electronically. In person pick up not required.

$100

Starting bid

2 Acupuncture Treatments, 3 Mito Red Light Therapy Treatments, and 2 cupping sessions.


In order to encourage trying new wellness opportunities in the area, the starting bid for this is well below 50% off. The Wellness Tree accepts VA patients.

LATCH Pet Carrier
$80

Starting bid

LATCH Pet Carrier from Nemesys Gear. Veteran owned business.


Take your furry companion with you on your next adventure in this pet carrier designed specifically for clipping into the LATCH system in the back seat of cars, trucks, and SUVs. Whether you're embarking on a long road trip or running errands around town, this bag is perfect for your pet.


Dimensions: 21" wide x 15" deep x 12" tall.


https://nemesysgearshop.com/products/pet-carrier


The bag's durable outer shell is made from 1680 Denier nylon, while the inside is constructed from 420 Denier nylon. The yellow interior provides excellent visibility in low-light conditions, making it easy to see your pet.


When you reach your destination, simply unlatch the bag and carry it as a convenient satchel.


Care instructions: Simply wash with soap and water.

Made in the USA in Ventura, California.

$70

Starting bid

Includes 4 flex tickets and a CFC Scarf.


Be a true Chattahooligan with this CFC prize pack! Tickets good for the 2026 CFC regular season.


https://www.mlsnextpro.com/chattanoogafc/


Donated by: Chattanooga Football Club

$70

Starting bid

4 General Admission Tickets to the Tennessee Aquarium.


Donated by: Cumulus Radio

Expire March 31, 2026

Back Nine Chattanooga Gift Package
$60

Starting bid

Value: $149+. One month par membership and Back Nine swag. Indoor golf.

https://thebackninegolf.com/chattanoogatn/

$60

Starting bid

Value: $120. Family Day Pass with Gear (Family up to 4) Expires 12/5/26

Family Session with BH Photography
$55

Starting bid

Value: $225. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.

BH Photography, Sale Creek, TN | Facebook

Crafting Party for 8
$50

Starting bid

Crafting Party with Chrystal Murphy


Gather your friends for some DIY fun!

Girl’s Night, birthday, Halloween, Christmas, Harry Potter, 4th of

July, Disney, football…there’s a craft for that!


A Craft Party for up to 8 people. Any skill level. Pick a holiday or

theme and we’ll work together to select a project. Invite your

friends, I’ll bring all the tools and supplies, everyone will take

home their own DIY decor.

Redeemable January 2026-November 2026

Seasoned Cast Iron 5 piece set
$50

Starting bid

Seasoned Cast Iron 5 piece set

Local Beard Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Value: $100+ This basket offers a comprehensive range of essentials, including:

Beard wash, beard conditioner, beard balm, beard butter, beard oil, and Local Beard merchandise such as a T-shirt, pen, and koozie.


Gift basket from Local Beard, owned by Matty Patty, is all about premium beard, hair, and skin care products designed to keep you feeling your best. Whether you’re just starting your beard journey or a seasoned beardsman, they’ve got you.


Photo for reference only, may include other scents.

$45

Starting bid

Cave Walk to the Waterfall,

for up to two adults and two children.

Kendra Scott Gold Mallory Rose Locket Necklace
$45

Starting bid

Gold Mallory Rose Locket Necklace

Metal: 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass

Closure: Lobster Clasp

Size: 16" Chain With 3" Extender, 1.07"L X 1.02"W Pendant

Get the ultimate vintage look with the Mallory Rose Gold Locket Short Pendant Necklace. Featuring a rose silhouette inspired by our signature medallion logo inside of a heart surrounded with lace, this piece is perfect for a sophisticated look or as an elegant touch for an everyday outfit—making it so ready to be your new favorite.

Kendra Scott: Gold Lace Huggie Earring
$30

Starting bid

Gold Krista Lace Huggie Earring


Metal: 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass

Closure: Ear Post

Size: 0.89"L X 0.74"W

Decorate your ears in beautiful lace with the Krista Lace Gold Huggie Earrings. With the sophisticated texture of lace captured in brilliantly shining metalwork, you’ll be channeling all your favorite period dramas when you don these uniquely elegant huggies.

Handmade Christmas Tree Pendant and Earrings
$45

Starting bid

This jewelry was created by hand by local artist, Rhonda Roper, using Silver Metal Clay. Silver Metal Clay (SMC) is a pliable material composed of fine silver particles blended with an organic binder and water. Once shaped and fired in a kiln, the binder burns away, leaving behind 0.99 pure silver that preserves the intricate details of the original design. Earring wires are sterling silver.

Handmade Snowflake Pendant and Earrings
$45

Starting bid

This jewelry was created by hand by local artist, Rhonda Roper, using Silver Metal Clay. Silver Metal Clay (SMC) is a pliable material composed of fine silver particles blended with an organic binder and water. Once shaped and fired in a kiln, the binder burns away, leaving behind 0.99 pure silver that preserves the intricate details of the original design. Earring wires are sterling silver.

Handmade Floral Earrings
$20

Starting bid

This jewelry was created by hand by local artist, Rhonda Roper, using Silver Metal Clay. Silver Metal Clay (SMC) is a pliable material composed of fine silver particles blended with an organic binder and water. Once shaped and fired in a kiln, the binder burns away, leaving behind 0.99 pure silver that preserves the intricate details of the original design. Earring wires are sterling silver.

Handmade Seashell Earrings
$20

Starting bid

This jewelry was created by hand by local artist, Rhonda Roper, using Silver Metal Clay. Silver Metal Clay (SMC) is a pliable material composed of fine silver particles blended with an organic binder and water. Once shaped and fired in a kiln, the binder burns away, leaving behind 0.99 pure silver that preserves the intricate details of the original design. Earring wires are sterling silver.

Knoxville Ice Bears Hockey! 4 Silver Level Tickets
$40

Starting bid

4 Silver Level Tickets to any game during the 2025/2026 season.

https://knoxvilleicebears.com/

4 Passes to the Creative Discovery Museum
$40

Starting bid

4 General Admission Passes. Expire 7/31/2026.

Island Pigeon Forge: Two Unlimited Rides Passes
$35

Starting bid

Two Complimentary Unlimited Rides Passes plus Ropes Course & Quick Jump. Item can sent via email to winner.

These two complimentary 48-hour unlimited rides passes allow you to experience our outdoor attractions as many times as you'd like for two full days of family-fun at The Island! Includes The Great Smoky Mountain Observation Wheel and these attractions: The Flying Horse Carousel,
Happy Swing, Lil Ribbits, Funny Cars, Island Farmin', Clockwork, High Score, Tree Fall Drop Tower, Dance Party 360, Twist N Shout, Thunderdome, Spinning Parrots Coaster, Reverse Time, Sky Tykes, Plus One Visit to the Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump.

https://islandinpigeonforge.com/


This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.

One Hour Makeup Class with Megan Howard Maynard
$35

Starting bid

$75 Value. One hour makeup class with Megan Howard Maynard.

Topgolf Chattanooga Game Play
$30

Starting bid

Certificate good for $50 off game play. Certificates cannot be combined. Not valid for use on parties, events, or pre-paid online bookings. One certificate can be used per group/bay.

https://topgolf.com/us/chattanooga/

Sweet and Savory Classroom - $65 Off!
$30

Starting bid

Engaging cooking classes for adults, kids, date night and team building! Expires 12/31/26 and cannot be combined with other offers.

www.sweetandsavoryclassroom.com


This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.

Two (2) Cuts at Soddy Daisy Celebrity Hair and Beard Lounge
$25

Starting bid

Good for 2 men's "Celebrity" Cuts with Candace Lawrence.


This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.

Public House - $50 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to Public House.

Chattanooga Zoo Passes (4)
$20

Starting bid

4 Passes to the Chattanooga Zoo. Expire 11.23.26

https://www.chattzoo.org/


This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.

Good News Roasters Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes Heavenly Peace Christmas blend, sweetener, cookies, and more!


Donated by: Good News Roasters

Hunter Museum - 2 Passes!
$15

Starting bid

Two passes to the Hunter Museum of American Art. Expire 12/5/26


Donated by Hunter Museum

Facial from Clean Your Dirty Face
$15

Starting bid

Value: $35. Steam, deep clean, exfoliate, mask, tone, moisturize, and 5-point acupressure face massage.

https://www.cleanyourdirtyface.com/tennessee

Lookout Winery $25 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

$25 off at Lookout winery

