PGF's Christmas Market

Buffalo Creek Vacations (Clyde, NC)
2 Nights / Sleeps up to 5
Valid Sep 1 - May 31, Sun - Thu only
Experience the Smoky Mountains at its best! Take a short drive from Asheville to enjoy the sunrise over the Smoky Mountains and watch as the onsite buffalo come in for their morning oats. Spark your children's wonder as you stay in a train caboose repurposed into a unique vacation rental. A stay at Buffalo Creek Vacations is surely one that your family will always remember.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in caboose
- 5 passes to ranch activities: goat & bison feeding, pet mini donkeys, model train tickets & more!
- Access to hiking and nearby playground & game room
- Views of bison roaming outside your window
- Outdoor fire pit
Your caboose will have 1 queen bed, 1 full-size bed, 1 twin sleeper sofa, full kitchen, full bathroom with heated tile floor, linens & towels, 2 satellite TVs, free wifi, and pets welcomed (Pet fee if applicable is $60 + tax). A $100 security deposit is required at booking & refunded within 2 weeks of checkout.
Note that this item is on consignment: PGF keeps 40% of winning bid.
Item can be transferred electronically.
Dewalt 2400 PSI 1.1 GPM Cold Water Electr Pressure Washer
Donated by: DDJ Tools
$300 Gift Certificate.
Donated by: Gary Phillips
Value $225. Good for combo inflatable, geared toward ages 10 and under. Delivery and setup are included. Must be 30min or less from Soddy Daisy.
Can be transferred electronically. In person pick up not required.
2 Acupuncture Treatments, 3 Mito Red Light Therapy Treatments, and 2 cupping sessions.
In order to encourage trying new wellness opportunities in the area, the starting bid for this is well below 50% off. The Wellness Tree accepts VA patients.
LATCH Pet Carrier from Nemesys Gear. Veteran owned business.
Take your furry companion with you on your next adventure in this pet carrier designed specifically for clipping into the LATCH system in the back seat of cars, trucks, and SUVs. Whether you're embarking on a long road trip or running errands around town, this bag is perfect for your pet.
Dimensions: 21" wide x 15" deep x 12" tall.
https://nemesysgearshop.com/products/pet-carrier
The bag's durable outer shell is made from 1680 Denier nylon, while the inside is constructed from 420 Denier nylon. The yellow interior provides excellent visibility in low-light conditions, making it easy to see your pet.
When you reach your destination, simply unlatch the bag and carry it as a convenient satchel.
Care instructions: Simply wash with soap and water.
Made in the USA in Ventura, California.
Includes 4 flex tickets and a CFC Scarf.
Be a true Chattahooligan with this CFC prize pack! Tickets good for the 2026 CFC regular season.
https://www.mlsnextpro.com/chattanoogafc/
Donated by: Chattanooga Football Club
4 General Admission Tickets to the Tennessee Aquarium.
Donated by: Cumulus Radio
Expire March 31, 2026
Value: $149+. One month par membership and Back Nine swag. Indoor golf.
https://thebackninegolf.com/chattanoogatn/
Value: $120. Family Day Pass with Gear (Family up to 4) Expires 12/5/26
Value: $225. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
BH Photography, Sale Creek, TN | Facebook
Crafting Party with Chrystal Murphy
Gather your friends for some DIY fun!
Girl’s Night, birthday, Halloween, Christmas, Harry Potter, 4th of
July, Disney, football…there’s a craft for that!
A Craft Party for up to 8 people. Any skill level. Pick a holiday or
theme and we’ll work together to select a project. Invite your
friends, I’ll bring all the tools and supplies, everyone will take
home their own DIY decor.
Redeemable January 2026-November 2026
Seasoned Cast Iron 5 piece set
Value: $100+ This basket offers a comprehensive range of essentials, including:
Beard wash, beard conditioner, beard balm, beard butter, beard oil, and Local Beard merchandise such as a T-shirt, pen, and koozie.
Gift basket from Local Beard, owned by Matty Patty, is all about premium beard, hair, and skin care products designed to keep you feeling your best. Whether you’re just starting your beard journey or a seasoned beardsman, they’ve got you.
Photo for reference only, may include other scents.
Cave Walk to the Waterfall,
for up to two adults and two children.
Gold Mallory Rose Locket Necklace
Get the ultimate vintage look with the Mallory Rose Gold Locket Short Pendant Necklace. Featuring a rose silhouette inspired by our signature medallion logo inside of a heart surrounded with lace, this piece is perfect for a sophisticated look or as an elegant touch for an everyday outfit—making it so ready to be your new favorite.
Gold Krista Lace Huggie Earring
Decorate your ears in beautiful lace with the Krista Lace Gold Huggie Earrings. With the sophisticated texture of lace captured in brilliantly shining metalwork, you’ll be channeling all your favorite period dramas when you don these uniquely elegant huggies.
This jewelry was created by hand by local artist, Rhonda Roper, using Silver Metal Clay. Silver Metal Clay (SMC) is a pliable material composed of fine silver particles blended with an organic binder and water. Once shaped and fired in a kiln, the binder burns away, leaving behind 0.99 pure silver that preserves the intricate details of the original design. Earring wires are sterling silver.
This jewelry was created by hand by local artist, Rhonda Roper, using Silver Metal Clay. Silver Metal Clay (SMC) is a pliable material composed of fine silver particles blended with an organic binder and water. Once shaped and fired in a kiln, the binder burns away, leaving behind 0.99 pure silver that preserves the intricate details of the original design. Earring wires are sterling silver.
This jewelry was created by hand by local artist, Rhonda Roper, using Silver Metal Clay. Silver Metal Clay (SMC) is a pliable material composed of fine silver particles blended with an organic binder and water. Once shaped and fired in a kiln, the binder burns away, leaving behind 0.99 pure silver that preserves the intricate details of the original design. Earring wires are sterling silver.
This jewelry was created by hand by local artist, Rhonda Roper, using Silver Metal Clay. Silver Metal Clay (SMC) is a pliable material composed of fine silver particles blended with an organic binder and water. Once shaped and fired in a kiln, the binder burns away, leaving behind 0.99 pure silver that preserves the intricate details of the original design. Earring wires are sterling silver.
4 General Admission Passes. Expire 7/31/2026.
Two Complimentary Unlimited Rides Passes plus Ropes Course & Quick Jump. Item can sent via email to winner.
These two complimentary 48-hour unlimited rides passes allow you to experience our outdoor attractions as many times as you'd like for two full days of family-fun at The Island! Includes The Great Smoky Mountain Observation Wheel and these attractions: The Flying Horse Carousel,
Happy Swing, Lil Ribbits, Funny Cars, Island Farmin', Clockwork, High Score, Tree Fall Drop Tower, Dance Party 360, Twist N Shout, Thunderdome, Spinning Parrots Coaster, Reverse Time, Sky Tykes, Plus One Visit to the Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump.
https://islandinpigeonforge.com/
This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
$75 Value. One hour makeup class with Megan Howard Maynard.
Certificate good for $50 off game play. Certificates cannot be combined. Not valid for use on parties, events, or pre-paid online bookings. One certificate can be used per group/bay.
https://topgolf.com/us/chattanooga/
Engaging cooking classes for adults, kids, date night and team building! Expires 12/31/26 and cannot be combined with other offers.
www.sweetandsavoryclassroom.com
This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
Good for 2 men's "Celebrity" Cuts with Candace Lawrence.
This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
$50 Gift Certificate to Public House.
4 Passes to the Chattanooga Zoo. Expire 11.23.26
https://www.chattzoo.org/
This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
Includes Heavenly Peace Christmas blend, sweetener, cookies, and more!
Donated by: Good News Roasters
Two passes to the Hunter Museum of American Art. Expire 12/5/26
Donated by Hunter Museum
Value: $35. Steam, deep clean, exfoliate, mask, tone, moisturize, and 5-point acupressure face massage.
https://www.cleanyourdirtyface.com/tennessee
$25 off at Lookout winery
