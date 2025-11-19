PGF's Christmas Market

Buffalo Creek Vacations (Clyde, NC)

2 Nights / Sleeps up to 5

Valid Sep 1 - May 31, Sun - Thu only





Experience the Smoky Mountains at its best! Take a short drive from Asheville to enjoy the sunrise over the Smoky Mountains and watch as the onsite buffalo come in for their morning oats. Spark your children's wonder as you stay in a train caboose repurposed into a unique vacation rental. A stay at Buffalo Creek Vacations is surely one that your family will always remember.



INCLUDES:

- 2 nights in caboose

- 5 passes to ranch activities: goat & bison feeding, pet mini donkeys, model train tickets & more!

- Access to hiking and nearby playground & game room

- Views of bison roaming outside your window

- Outdoor fire pit



Your caboose will have 1 queen bed, 1 full-size bed, 1 twin sleeper sofa, full kitchen, full bathroom with heated tile floor, linens & towels, 2 satellite TVs, free wifi, and pets welcomed (Pet fee if applicable is $60 + tax). A $100 security deposit is required at booking & refunded within 2 weeks of checkout.





Note that this item is on consignment: PGF keeps 40% of winning bid.





Item can be transferred electronically.