PghMQG Membership - New Members Only

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About the memberships
Valid until July 1
The membership year starts July 1 and ends June 30 of the following year.
Local guild benefits include discounts on workshops, access to a members-only Facebook group, field trips, and all-day events.
You also receive membership in the world-wide Modern Quilt Guild, gaining access to their resource library of free patterns, on-demand videos, and QuiltCon perks!
Membership is open to any person who agrees to the purposes of the Guild, pays annual dues, and completes the membership form.
*Dues are NOT refundable.
This membership starts January 1 and ends June 30 of the same year. *It can only be used once.
New members joining between Jan 1 and Jun 30 of a given year shall pay a prorated amount (50% the current dues amount). Lapsed and returning members will not be prorated.
Local guild benefits include discounts on workshops, access to a members-only Facebook group, field trips, and all-day events.
You also receive membership in the world-wide Modern Quilt Guild, gaining access to their resource library of free patterns, on-demand videos, and QuiltCon perks!
Membership is open to any person who agrees to the purposes of the Guild, pays annual dues, and completes the membership form.
*Dues are NOT refundable.
Valid until July 1
The membership year starts July 1 and ends June 30 of the following year.
Members who are 13-18 are considered Junior Members. They shall have all the privileges of other active members, except they cannot hold office. They shall pay a reduced rate (50% the current dues amount) and membership forms must be co-signed by a parent or legal guardian.
Parents/Guardians should determine if the Junior Member is allowed to participate with any online media used to communicate by the Guild.
Local guild benefits include discounts on workshops, field trips, and all-day events.
You also receive membership in the world-wide Modern Quilt Guild, gaining access to their resource library of free patterns, on-demand videos, and QuiltCon perks!
*Dues are NOT refundable.
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