Pittsburgh Modern Quilt Guild

Offered by

Pittsburgh Modern Quilt Guild

About the memberships

PghMQG Membership Renewal - Current Members Only

Annual Membership
$55

Valid until June 30

The membership year starts July 1 and ends June 30 of the following year.


Local guild benefits include discounts on workshops, access to a members-only Facebook group, field trips, and all-day events.


You also receive membership in the world-wide Modern Quilt Guild, gaining access to their resource library of free patterns, on-demand videos, and QuiltCon perks!


Membership is open to any person who agrees to the purposes of the Guild, pays annual dues, and completes the membership form.


*Dues are NOT refundable.

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