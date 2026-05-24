PghMQG Membership Renewal - Current Members Only

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About the memberships
Valid until June 30
The membership year starts July 1 and ends June 30 of the following year.
Local guild benefits include discounts on workshops, access to a members-only Facebook group, field trips, and all-day events.
You also receive membership in the world-wide Modern Quilt Guild, gaining access to their resource library of free patterns, on-demand videos, and QuiltCon perks!
Membership is open to any person who agrees to the purposes of the Guild, pays annual dues, and completes the membership form.
*Dues are NOT refundable.
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