PghMQG Membership Renewal - Current Members Only

The membership year starts July 1 and ends June 30 of the following year.





Local guild benefits include discounts on workshops, access to a members-only Facebook group, field trips, and all-day events.





You also receive membership in the world-wide Modern Quilt Guild, gaining access to their resource library of free patterns, on-demand videos, and QuiltCon perks!





Membership is open to any person who agrees to the purposes of the Guild, pays annual dues, and completes the membership form.





*Dues are NOT refundable.