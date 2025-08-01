The San Marco Preservation Society, Inc.

The San Marco Preservation Society, Inc.

PH Event Package Remaining Balance (8/2025 rates)

$900 Stockton Package Remaining Balance
$400

Weekdays (Monday through Thursday) for four hours total. All time allotments and packages listed include any arrival, rehearsal, delivery, set-up, breakdown, clean-up, pick-up, and departure time desired for the Event. This amount reflects your Event Deposit previously paid.

$1600 Whatley Package Remaining Balance
$1,100

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and holidays for up to six total hours. All time allotments and packages listed include any arrival, rehearsal, delivery, set-up, breakdown, clean-up, pick-up, and departure time desired for the Event. This amount reflects your Event Deposit previously paid.

$2000 Davin Package Remaining Balance
$1,500

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and on holidays for up to ten total hours. All time allotments and packages listed include any arrival, rehearsal, delivery, set-up, breakdown, clean-up, pick-up, and departure time desired for the Event. This amount reflects your Event Deposit previously paid.

Additional Hour
$250

You may add one additional hour to your reservation. Please coordinate with SMPS staff to confirm where you'd like the hour added to the reservation calendar.

