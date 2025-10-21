Phame's Merch Shop

Offered by
Grab one of our cool PHAME logo Beanies! The Beanies are a black, embroidered style. One size fits all, and there's an image of PHAME logo, with the word "PHAME" beside it.
Dress in style with a new PHAME t-shirt! The front is printed with PHAME's color logo and tagline, "Creating art. Expanding possibility." The back reads: "PHAME Opportunity. Excellence. Community. Possibility." Shirts are black and are made of cotton. Shirts are a unisex style and are available in a wide range of sizes.
Dress in style with a new PHAME hoodie! A full zip sweatshirt with a hood. The front has the PHAME logo on the left side. The back reads “Art is for everyone.” Zip hoodies are black and made of cotton. Hoodies are a unisex style and are available in a wide range of sizes.
