Phantom Football Parent Association Bag & Cash Bingo

This is your admission to the event. This is good for your bingo booklet (all 20 regular games), and a designer door prize ticket. We ask that each attendee register independently so we have your name and package ready for you upon your arrival. This is why you are limited to 1 general admission ticket. You can purchase on behalf of someone else using their name and email address as well.
Do you want more chances to win? Grab an extra booklet for all 20 regular games.
No need to wait in line for your raffle tickets! Buy your ticket sheets in advance for a chance to win over 35 raffle prizes. Sheets are $15 and you get 26 tickets.
Online only offer. Buy all 4 special sheets for $10.00. At the event special games will be $5.00 each or 3 for $10.00. Specials will be a Lottery scratch off board, a Bartesian Cocktail Maker and 2 other special items.
