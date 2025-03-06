Pharaoh's Kids Inc. 1st Fundraising Raffle 2025 "A Sweet Way to Support Our Youth!"
One chance of winning
$5
Enter the raffle to win a homemade gourmet pound cake baked with love! Proceeds support Pharaoh’s Kids Inc. and our mission to empower youth through Culinary Training, Financial Literacy, Mental Health Support and Life Skills Training.
5 Chances to Win
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Enter the raffle for 5 Chances to win a homemade gourmet pound cake baked with love! Proceeds support Pharaoh’s Kids Inc. and our mission to empower youth through Culinary Training, Financial Literacy, Mental Health Support and Life Skills Training.
Donate
$1
If you don't wish to enter the raffle and want to donate to the cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!