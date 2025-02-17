2025 SPRING DERBY SCHOOL

Perfect for beginners looking to learn fundamental skating skills like balance, stopping, and safe falling.
Perfect for beginners looking to learn fundamental skating skills like balance, stopping, and safe falling.
DERBY SCHOOL REGISTRATION
$115
Ideal for those ready to build on their basics and start learning core roller derby skills. Skaters will need to be assessed by one of our trainers before being cleared to participate in contact based drills.
Ideal for those ready to build on their basics and start learning core roller derby skills. Skaters will need to be assessed by one of our trainers before being cleared to participate in contact based drills.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!