PHCC Advertise With Us

Your high-resolution banner ad placed in our monthly e-newsletter, distributed directly to all PHCC members and subscribers. Ideal for immediate promotions.
Your high-resolution banner ad placed in our monthly e-newsletter, distributed directly to all PHCC members and subscribers. Ideal for immediate promotions.
Social Media Spotlight - $30 - Single Post
$30
No expiration
A dedicated, tailored promotional post about your business, event, or service on the PHCC Facebook and other key social media channels.
A dedicated, tailored promotional post about your business, event, or service on the PHCC Facebook and other key social media channels.
Quarterly Bundle - $190 - 3 Months
$190
No expiration
Includes 3 E-Newsletter Banner Ads (one per month) and 2 Social Media Spotlight posts. (Saves you $20 compared to a la carte purchases!)
Includes 3 E-Newsletter Banner Ads (one per month) and 2 Social Media Spotlight posts. (Saves you $20 compared to a la carte purchases!)
Annual E-Newsletter - $500 - 12 Issues
$500
Valid until July 20, 2027
Your banner ad in every monthly e-newsletter for one full year. (Get 1 months of advertising free!)
Your banner ad in every monthly e-newsletter for one full year. (Get 1 months of advertising free!)
Annual Social Media - $300 - 12 Posts
$300
Valid until July 20, 2027
12 Posts: One dedicated social media spotlight post per month for one full year. (Get 1 posts free!)
12 Posts: One dedicated social media spotlight post per month for one full year. (Get 1 posts free!)
Annual E-Newsletter/Social Media $700 - 12 Issues/Posts
$700
Valid until July 20, 2027
Your banner ad featured in every monthly PHCC e-newsletter and one dedicated social media spotlight post each month for a full year. This bundled package offers maximum visibility across PHCC’s digital platforms while delivering the best overall value. (Save $100 compared to purchasing both annual packages separately!)
Your banner ad featured in every monthly PHCC e-newsletter and one dedicated social media spotlight post each month for a full year. This bundled package offers maximum visibility across PHCC’s digital platforms while delivering the best overall value. (Save $100 compared to purchasing both annual packages separately!)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!