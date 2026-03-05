Offered by

Portola Hills Elementary PTA

About this shop

PHE Olympic Day 2026

Olympian lunch item
Olympian lunch
$6
Available until Apr 13

Olympian Lunch includes: Pizza, bag of chips, bottled water on Olympic Day.

Additional pizza slice
$3
Available until Apr 13

CAN ONLY ADD 1 ADDITIONAL SLICE WITH A PURCHASE OF AN OLYMPIAN LUNCH

Torch Bearer Raffle Tickets item
Torch Bearer Raffle Tickets
$2
Available until Apr 13

Increase your chances of winning by purchasing additional raffle tickets to be a Torch Bearer in the Opening Day Ceremonies.
**Must be purchased with a sponsorship**

Be Gaspar Raffle Tickets item
Be Gaspar Raffle Tickets
$2
Available until Apr 13

Purchase raffle tickets to be entered into a drawing to wear the Gaspar costume at the Opening Ceremonies!
**Must be purchased with a sponsorship**

Wild Rivers Any Day Raffle Ticket item
Wild Rivers Any Day Raffle Ticket
$2

3 Winners Drawn

Purchase raffle tickets for your chance to win a Wild Rivers Any Day ticket for the 2026 season.

**Must be purchased with a sponsorship**

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