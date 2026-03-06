2026 PHE Olympic Day Corporate Sponsorship

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About this event
Your sponsorship includes:
Banners: Individual banner displayed at PHE
T-Shirts: Logo prominently displayed
PTA Website: Logo & website link
Social Media Blasts: Logo & special donor recognition
Email Blasts: Logo & special donor recognition
School Marquee: Logo & special donor recognition for 1 week
**Your logo will be prominently displayed at PHE for 1 year**
Your sponsorship includes:
Banners: Logo prominently displayed on group banner at PHE
T-Shirts: Logo prominently displayed
PTA Website: Logo & website link
Social Media Blasts: Logo & special donor recognition
Email Blasts: Logo & special donor recognition
School Marquee: Logo & special donor recognition for 1 week
Your sponsorship includes:
Banners: Logo included on group banner at PHE
T-Shirts: Logo included
PTA Website: Company name
Social Media Blasts: Company name & donor recognition
Email Blasts: company name & donor recognition
Your sponsorship includes:
Banners: Company name listed on group banner at PHE
T-Shirts: Company name listed
$
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