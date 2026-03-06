Hosted by

Portola Hills Elementary PTA

About this event

2026 PHE Olympic Day Corporate Sponsorship

Corporate PLATINUM Sponsor item
Corporate PLATINUM Sponsor
$2,000

Your sponsorship includes:

Banners: Individual banner displayed at PHE
T-Shirts: Logo prominently displayed
PTA Website: Logo & website link
Social Media Blasts: Logo & special donor recognition
Email Blasts: Logo & special donor recognition
School Marquee: Logo & special donor recognition for 1 week
**Your logo will be prominently displayed at PHE for 1 year**

Corporate GOLD Sponsor item
Corporate GOLD Sponsor
$1,150

Your sponsorship includes:

Banners: Logo prominently displayed on group banner at PHE
T-Shirts: Logo prominently displayed
PTA Website: Logo & website link
Social Media Blasts: Logo & special donor recognition
Email Blasts: Logo & special donor recognition
School Marquee: Logo & special donor recognition for 1 week

Corporate SILVER Sponsor item
Corporate SILVER Sponsor
$650

Your sponsorship includes:

Banners: Logo included on group banner at PHE
T-Shirts: Logo included
PTA Website: Company name
Social Media Blasts: Company name & donor recognition
Email Blasts: company name & donor recognition

Corporate BRONZE Sponsor item
Corporate BRONZE Sponsor
$400

Your sponsorship includes:

Banners: Company name listed on group banner at PHE
T-Shirts: Company name listed

Add a donation for Portola Hills Elementary PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!