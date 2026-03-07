PHE PTA 2026 Spring Basket Online Auction

VALUE: $310





DONOR: Blitz Paintball, Empty Quiver Archery



DETAILS: Enjoy 3 gift certificates to Blitz Paintball, Colorado's premier paintball field. Certificates are valid to be used towards entry fee and rentals.

Empty Quiver Archery gift certificate is good for 2 complimentary beginner classes for 2 people with rental equipment and 2 complimentary all-day shooting passes with rental equipment



RESTRICTIONS:

Blitz Paintball - No expiration, must call in advance for reservations.

Empty Quiver Archery - Participants must be 8 years or older