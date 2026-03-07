PHE PTA 2026 Spring Basket Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
VALUE: $100
DONOR: Avid 4 Adventure
DETAILS: Campers experience local area recreation spots while building confidence in different adventure sports daily including biking, hiking, rock climbing, stand up paddleboarding, and kayaking. Gift certificate is good toward any Summer 2026 Avid4 Adventure Day Camp session in Colorado* OR Avid4 Adventure Overnight Camp in California or Colorado.* (based on availability). Day and Overnight Camp sessions are either one or two weeks
RESTRICTIONS: Excludes extended care, multi-session, and any camp add-ons. One-time use only, cannot be combined wiht other discounts. Expires August 31, 2026
Starting bid
VALUE: $52
DONOR: Colorado Railroad Museum, Cold Stone Creamery
DETAILS: Colorado Railroad Museum - where railroad history comes to life. Enjoy free admission for 2 adults and 2 children. Top off the day with 2 Free Love It Creations from Cold Stone Creamery
RESTRICTIONS: Railroad Museum - Limit one coupon per visit, not valid for theme events such as Day Out with Thomas and The Polar Express, Expires March 31, 2027
Cold Stone Creamery - limit one per customer per visit. Valid only at 1281 E. 120th Ave Thornton location. Not valid with any other offers
Starting bid
VALUE: $310
DONOR: Blitz Paintball, Empty Quiver Archery
DETAILS: Enjoy 3 gift certificates to Blitz Paintball, Colorado's premier paintball field. Certificates are valid to be used towards entry fee and rentals.
Empty Quiver Archery gift certificate is good for 2 complimentary beginner classes for 2 people with rental equipment and 2 complimentary all-day shooting passes with rental equipment
RESTRICTIONS:
Blitz Paintball - No expiration, must call in advance for reservations.
Empty Quiver Archery - Participants must be 8 years or older
Starting bid
VALUE: $105
DONOR: Lucky Strike Entertainment, Goodtimes
DETAILS: Bowlero at the Promenade - 2 free hours of bowling for 2 guests including shoes. Then enjoy your favorite meal at Goodtimes with a $25 gift card
RESTRICTIONS:
Bowlero - One coupon per party per visit. Not valid with any other offer. Not valid for events or leagues, Subject to lane availability. Not valid on Friday or Saturday after 4pm. Expires 6/30/26
Goodtimes - N/A
Starting bid
VALUE: $645
DONOR: Code Ninjas Broomfield, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
DETAILS: Transform your child's love for technology into an exciting learning adventure. Book one free week-long summer camp of your choice. After a long day of coding, stop by Raising Canes to grab a bite to etc. Raising Canes Basket includes vouchers for 4 Box Combos, 2 22oz Lemonades, 2 Kids Combos, soft cooler, 2 t-shirts (size large), hat, keychains, stuffed dog, pens, and koozies
RESTRICTIONS:
Code Ninjas Broomfield - Valid for summer 2026
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers - No expiration dates
Starting bid
VALUE: $296
DONOR: Cyclebar, DutchBros
DETAILS: No matter where you are in your fitness journey, Cyclebar has got a ride for you. Try it out with a 5 Ride Pack and bring along some friends with 3 Guest Passes good for 3 rides each. After your ride, grab your favorite drink with a $50 gift card to DutchBros.
RESTRICTIONS: 3 ride guest passes must complete all rides within 2 weeks of redemption
Starting bid
VALUE: Priceless
DONOR: Kroenke Sports Charities, Threlkeld Family.
DETAILS: Avalanche Fan Pack: one (1) Colorado Avalanche pennant signed by 2025-26 team (with certificate of authenticity), one (1) Colorado Avalanche youth knit beanie, one (1) Colorado Avalanche stainless steel tumbler, one (1) Mascot Bernie stuffed animal, Colorado Avalanche magnets, one (1) reusable Colorado Avalanche tote bag.
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Starting bid
VALUE: $280-$440
DONOR: Comedy Works.
DETAILS: Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
RESTRICTIONS: Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 5/30/27
Starting bid
VALUE: $336
DONOR: Colorado Symphony, Guard and Grace Steakhouse
DETAILS: Enjoy 2 tickets to the Colorado Symphony during the 2026-2027 season and a dinner out with a $100 gift certificate at Guard and Grace Steakhouse
RESTRICTIONS:
Colorado Symphony - Certificate redemptions are subject to availability. Voucher is non-transferable and expires 5-31-2027 and may not be used for concerts after 5/31/27
Guard and Grace - N/A
Starting bid
VALUE: $290
DONOR: Arthur Murray Dance School Boulder
DETAILS: Arthur Murray Dance School Boulder - Includes 2 personal dance lessons, 2 group classes, and 2 practice sessions. Can be used as a couple or by an individual
RESTRICTIONS: Arthur Murray Dance School Boulder - Only valid at the Boulder location. Expires May 31, 2026
Starting bid
VALUE: $185
DONOR: Arvada Center of Performing Arts, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
DETAILS: Theater lovers can enjoy 2 tickets to one performance during the 2026-2027 theater season at The Arvada Center. Grab a bite to eat before or after the show with a $50 gift certificate to Bad Daddy's Burger Bar.
RESTRICTIONS:
Arvada Center - Tickets available at Tier III price, subject to availability, not transferable or eligible for upgrade. Certificate may be redeemed after August 1, 2026 and must be redeemed at least 3 days prior to requested performance date. Excludes concerts, special events, and children's shows.
Bad Daddy's - N/A
Starting bid
VALUE: $168-$184
DONOR: Rabbit Hole Recreation, Comedy Works
DETAILS: Grab your date or a few best friends to enjoy some date nights out!
Rabbit Hole Recreation - Gift certificate is is valid for 4 tickets at Rabbit Hole Recreation escape rooms. Jump into an exciting advanture game suitable for any age.
Comedy Works - 4 tickets with each pass covering $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
RESTRICTIONS:
Rabbit Hole Recreation - Additional tickets can be purchased at an additional cost. No blackout dates but voucher can only be used once and cannot be split across multiple bookings.
Comedy Works - Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 5/30/27
Starting bid
VALUE: $650
DONOR: The Ritz-Carlton Denver
DETAILS: Enjoy a night out on the town with a 1-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton Denver
RESTRICTIONS: Hotel reservations must be made in advance, but no more than 60 days in advance and subject to availability based on dates with projected hotel occupancy of 80% or lower. Incidentals not included. Expires March 25, 2027
Starting bid
VALUE: $156-$188
DONOR: Comedy Works, Puzzle Effect Escape Room
DETAILS:
Comedy Works - 4 tickets
Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
Puzzle Effect Escape Room - $100 Gift Certificate
Use this gift card towards your next escape room experience.
RESTRICTIONS:
Comedy Works
Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 5/30/27
Puzzle Effect Escape Room
Voucher may be applied to escape rooms only and cannot be used towards merchandise. No expiration date.
Starting bid
VALUE: $352
DONOR: Westminster Parks & Recreation
DETAILS: 18-hole round of golf for 4 people plus carts valid at either Legacy Ridge Golf Course or Walnut Creek Golf Preserve.
RESTRICTIONS: Valid for play anytime Monday-Thursday and after 1pm on Fridays. Not valid on weekends or holidays. Incidentals not included. Expires December 31, 2027
Starting bid
VALUE: $294
DONOR: Denver Zoo, Anderson Farms, Bounce Empire, Cold Stone Creamery
DETAILS: Denver Zoo - 4 general admission tickets
Anderson Farms - 4 tickets to pick your own sunflowers. Includes 2 buckets for sunflowers.
Bounce Empire - 50% general admission for 4 people
Cold Stone Creamery - 2 Free Love It Creations
RESTRICTIONS:
Denver Zoo - Expires December 31, 2026
Anderson Farms - All tickets must be used for a single date/time and must be claimed in one transaction. Sunflower fields will be open beginning August 1, 2026
Bounce Empire - NA
Cold Stone Creamery - limit one per customer per visit. Valid only at 1281 E. 120th Ave Thornton location. Not valid with any other offers
Starting bid
VALUE: $168
DONOR: Glenwood Cavern Adventure Park
DETAILS: Enjoy 2 Funday tickets at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Tickets includes a round-trip ride on the Glenwood Gondola, unlimited cave tours and unlimited access to all rides.
RESTRICTIONS: Expire March 1, 2027
Starting bid
VALUE: $78
DONOR: Royal Gorge Bridge & Park
DETAILS: General admission for 2 people includes access to The Royal Gorge Bridge (highest in North America), Aerial Gondola (glide 1200 feet above the Arkansas River), Children's Playland, and Plaza Theater. Additional attractions available for additional cost.
RESTRICTIONS: Expires March 11, 2027
Starting bid
VALUE: $172
DONOR: Sunflower Farms, Bohman Orthodontics
DETAILS: Enjoy 4 free tickets to Farmfest at Sunflower Farms during public open hours. During Farmfest you'll have direct contact with your favorite farm animals and get to explore all the farm has to offer.
Picnic backpack includes utensils, plates, cutting board, cotton napkins, bottle opener, salt/pepper shakers, wine glasses, water resistant fleece blanket, pool/beach towel, water tumbler, frisbee, and bottle of sparkling wine
RESTRICTIONS:
Sunflower Farms - Tickets must be used all at one time, expire 12/31/26
Picnic Backpack - Must be 21 or older to win bid
Starting bid
VALUE: $150
DONOR: American Adventures Expeditions.
DETAILS: Gift certificate is good towards any rafting trip. Beginner trips begin at $75 per person, Intermediate trips begin at $99 per person, Advanced trips begin at $109 per person.
RESTRICTIONS: Gift card is valid on rafting adventures only and must be redeemed on or before 8-15-2026. Additional fees may apply if trip total exceeds gift card amount.
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