PHE PTA 2026 Spring Basket Online Auction - Additional Sales

Grab your date or a few best friends to enjoy some date nights out!



Rabbit Hole Recreation - Gift certificate is is valid for 4 tickets at Rabbit Hole Recreation escape rooms. Jump into an exciting advanture game suitable for any age.



Comedy Works - 4 tickets with each pass covering $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.





Rabbit Hole Recreation - Additional tickets can be purchased at an additional cost. No blackout dates but voucher can only be used once and cannot be split across multiple bookings.



Comedy Works - Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 5/30/27