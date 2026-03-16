PHE PTA 2026 Spring Basket Online Auction - Additional Sales

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Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time. Details and dates will be sent out to winning bidders.
Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time. Details and dates will be sent out to winning bidders.
Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time. Details and dates will be sent out to winning bidders.
Celebrate with a cool treat! The winning bidder provides a special Ice Cream Party for the whole class, complete with tasty scoops and fun toppings for everyone to enjoy together.
Grab your date or a few best friends to enjoy some date nights out!
Rabbit Hole Recreation - Gift certificate is is valid for 4 tickets at Rabbit Hole Recreation escape rooms. Jump into an exciting advanture game suitable for any age.
Comedy Works - 4 tickets with each pass covering $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
Rabbit Hole Recreation - Additional tickets can be purchased at an additional cost. No blackout dates but voucher can only be used once and cannot be split across multiple bookings.
Comedy Works - Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 5/30/27
No matter where you are in your fitness journey, Cyclebar has got a ride for you. Try it out with a 5 Ride Pack and bring along some friends with 3 Guest Passes good for 3 rides each. After your ride, grab your favorite drink with a $50 gift card to DutchBros.
Colorado Railroad Museum - where railroad history comes to life. Enjoy free admission for 2 adults and 2 children. Top off the day with 2 Free Love It Creations from Cold Stone Creamery
Railroad Museum - Limit one coupon per visit, not valid for theme events such as Day Out with Thomas and The Polar Express, Expires March 31, 2027
Cold Stone Creamery - limit one per customer per visit. Valid only at 1281 E. 120th Ave Thornton location. Not valid with any other offers
Flow Vault - Become a Parkour or Ninja Warrior with 1 month of free Bronze Membership. Includes 4 classes, 4 open gyms, and free registration.
Empty Quiver Archery - Gift certificate is good for 2 complimentary beginner classes for 2 people with rental equipment and 2 complimentary all-day shooting passes with rental equipment
Warrior Challenge Arena - Two $25 off any service certificates - good for camps, classes, adult workouts, parties, and more.
Flow Vault - N/A
Empty Quiver Archery - Participants must be 8 years or older
Warrior Challenge Arena - only one certificate may be used at one time
Learn to knit a scarf with Mrs. Jackson! This special activity will take place after school during a date coordinated between Mrs. Jackson and the winning student.
Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time. Details and dates will be sent out to winning bidders.
Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time. Details and dates will be sent out to winning bidders.
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