Prairie Hills Elementary School PTA

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Prairie Hills Elementary School PTA

About this shop

PHE Spirit Wear Fundraiser

Gray Unisex Youth X-Small T-shirt item
Gray Unisex Youth X-Small T-shirt
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Gray Unisex Youth Small T-shirt item
Gray Unisex Youth Small T-shirt
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Gray Unisex Youth Medium T-shirt item
Gray Unisex Youth Medium T-shirt
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Gray Unisex Youth Large T-shirt item
Gray Unisex Youth Large T-shirt
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Gray Unisex Adult Small T-shirt item
Gray Unisex Adult Small T-shirt
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Gray Unisex Adult Medium T-shirt item
Gray Unisex Adult Medium T-shirt
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Gray Unisex Adult Large T-shirt item
Gray Unisex Adult Large T-shirt
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Gray Unisex Adult X-Large T-shirt item
Gray Unisex Adult X-Large T-shirt
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Gray Unisex Adult 2XL item
Gray Unisex Adult 2XL
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Purple Unisex Youth X-Small item
Purple Unisex Youth X-Small
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Purple Unisex Youth Small item
Purple Unisex Youth Small
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Purple Unisex Youth Medium item
Purple Unisex Youth Medium
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Purple Unisex Youth Large item
Purple Unisex Youth Large
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Purple Unisex Adult Small item
Purple Unisex Adult Small
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Purple Unisex Adult Medium item
Purple Unisex Adult Medium
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Purple Unisex Adult Large item
Purple Unisex Adult Large
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Purple Unisex Adult XL item
Purple Unisex Adult XL
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Purple Unisex Adult 2XL item
Purple Unisex Adult 2XL
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Teal Unisex Youth X-Small item
Teal Unisex Youth X-Small
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Teal Unisex Youth Small item
Teal Unisex Youth Small
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Teal Unisex Youth Medium item
Teal Unisex Youth Medium
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Teal Unisex Youth Large item
Teal Unisex Youth Large
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Teal Unisex Adult Small item
Teal Unisex Adult Small
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Teal Unisex Adult Medium item
Teal Unisex Adult Medium
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Teal Unisex Adult Large item
Teal Unisex Adult Large
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Teal Unisex Adult XL item
Teal Unisex Adult XL
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Teal Unisex Adult 2XL item
Teal Unisex Adult 2XL
$20

Gildan brand (100% preshrunk cotton)

Add a donation for Prairie Hills Elementary School PTA

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!