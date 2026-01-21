Perfect for couples looking for a cozy and romantic evening, the Table for 2 Ticket includes a reserved private table for two at Phee Bee’s Love Bug Valentine Date Night. Enjoy an intimate dining experience while taking in all the fun—dancing, photo booth memories, and a lively Valentine atmosphere.

Beer and wine will be available for separate purchase, and complimentary childcare is provided through Phee Bee’s Little Love Bugs Club, so you can relax and enjoy your night together. Your ticket purchase also supports Phoebe Needles Center, Inc., making this a meaningful night out that gives back. 💕🐝