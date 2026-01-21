Hosted by
Perfect for couples looking for a cozy and romantic evening, the Table for 2 Ticket includes a reserved private table for two at Phee Bee’s Love Bug Valentine Date Night. Enjoy an intimate dining experience while taking in all the fun—dancing, photo booth memories, and a lively Valentine atmosphere.
Beer and wine will be available for separate purchase, and complimentary childcare is provided through Phee Bee’s Little Love Bugs Club, so you can relax and enjoy your night together. Your ticket purchase also supports Phoebe Needles Center, Inc., making this a meaningful night out that gives back. 💕🐝
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends! The Table for 4, 6, or 8 Ticket includes a reserved private table for your group at Phee Bee’s Love Bug Valentine Date Night, making it perfect for double dates, group outings, or a fun night out with friends.
Enjoy a festive evening filled with great food, dancing, a photo booth, and more. Beer and wine will be available for separate purchase, and complimentary childcare is provided through Phee Bee’s Little Love Bugs Club, so parents can relax and enjoy the celebration.
Please note: Dinner selections for all guests at your table must be made at the time of ticket purchase to help us plan for a wonderful evening. Proceeds from this event support Phoebe Needles Center, Inc., making your night out both memorable and meaningful. 💕🐝
The Dinner for 2 Ticket is perfect for couples who enjoy meeting new people and sharing a fun, social Valentine’s experience. With this option, Phoebe Needles Center staff will thoughtfully assign your seating with other couples, creating a welcoming and engaging community table atmosphere.
Enjoy a delicious dinner along with dancing, a photo booth, and more in a festive Valentine setting. Beer and wine will be available for separate purchase, and complimentary childcare is provided through Phee Bee’s Little Love Bugs Club, so you can relax and enjoy the evening worry-free.
Your ticket purchase supports Phoebe Needles Center, Inc., helping love buzz beyond the dance floor and into our community. 💕🐝
The Dinner for 1 Ticket is perfect for a single person who enjoys meeting new people and sharing a fun, social Valentine’s experience. With this option, Phoebe Needles Center staff will thoughtfully assign your seating with other singles or couples, creating a welcoming and engaging community table atmosphere.
Enjoy a delicious dinner along with dancing, a photo booth, and more in a festive Valentine setting. Beer and wine will be available for separate purchase, and complimentary childcare is provided through Phee Bee’s Little Love Bugs Club, so you can relax and enjoy the evening worry-free.
Your ticket purchase supports Phoebe Needles Center, Inc., helping love buzz beyond the dance floor and into our community. 💕🐝
By selecting this option, you agree to PAY $37.50 PER PERSON AT THE DOOR. This is not a table for two. You will be seated with other couples at a larger table.
