Phelps Business Development & Tourism Council Inc

Phelps Business Development & Tourism Council Inc

Phelps Igloo Experience

Main St

Phelps, NY 14532, USA

Igloo Experience 2/6; 5pm-6:30pm
$125

Igloo Experience 2/6; 7pm-8:30pm
$125

Igloo Experience 2/7; 12pm-1:30pm
$125

Igloo Experience 2/7; 2pm-3:30pm
$125
$125

Igloo Experience 2/7; 4pm-5:30pm
$125
$125

Igloo Experience 2/7; 6pm-7:30pm
$125
$125

Add On - Date Night Package
$25

Add On - Date Night Package
$25

Add On - Family Night Package
$25

Additional Hot Chocolate and Cake Pop

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!