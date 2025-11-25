Pherm x Pure HFM Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Brew 300 Gallons of beer with brew master Henry! Learn all the ins and outs of brewing beer PLUS get a hands on experience of everything it takes to brew 300 gallons of beer!
Starting bid
Get away to the wild and wonderful mountains of West Virginia! Located on top of Snowshoe Mountain and just a few steps away from the slopes, spend 3 nights at your own top level 3 bedroom/2 full bath condo! With 1 king bed, 1 queen, 2 bunk beds and a pull out sleeper bed you and the whole family can get away to the mountains!
Voucher is valid for non holiday and weekday only.
Starting bid
Rock the red at Capital One arena! Two tickets in section 106 get you right in the action for 3 periods of Caps Hockey!
tickets are for the Washington Capitals vs Nashville Predators 7pm Thursday February 5th
Starting bid
1 of 1 hand drawn art piece by Severna Park local Vinnie Hager! 9" x 6"
Starting bid
The Introductory Tour & Tasting begins with a description of the property led by a knowledgeable member of the Dodon team while enjoying a welcome pour of Dodon's wine. You then proceed to the East Vineyard, explaining how they blend classical farming practices with modern technology to create a diverse yet balanced ecosystem. Following a cellar and barrel room tour, the visit ends with a seated tasting of Dodon Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, South Slope, and Salute The Truth, and a discussion of the nuances of Dodon's terroir.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!