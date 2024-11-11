Phi Alpha Delta's NESL'd by the Fire

These points are redeemable for gift cards, a wide variety of premium merchandise, and charitable donations.
$50+ value
LexisNexis 3,500 Points
$5
Starting bid
LexisNexis Swag Basket
$5
Starting bid
Includes a red Fall '24 insulated water bottle, 2024 Federal Rules of Evidence booklet, 2024 Federal Rules of Civil Procedure booklet, mini U.S. Constitution, and a multi-pack highlighter set.
$75+ value
2 Tickets to BBA Annual Gala - Late Night at the Museum
$50
Starting bid
Part of the John & Abigail Adams Benefit, Late Night at the Museum is a unique event welcoming law students and new lawyers to the Museum of Fine Arts after hours to enjoy special entertainment, a dessert buffet, an open bar and coffee stations, music, and dancing.
$250+ value
https://bostonbar.org/annual-events/late-night-at-the-museum/
Kaplan Bar Prep Course
$50
Starting bid
$2650+ value
Scout Legal Services - 1 free month of Essentials Plan
$5
Starting bid
Scout is a professional legal services company aimed at helping law students gain the employment skills they need to land the perfect job.
This auction item includes 1 free month of Essentials services. ($40+ value)
https://legalscout.org/
Scout Legal Services - 1 free month of White Glove
$40
Starting bid
Scout is a professional legal services company aimed at helping law students gain the employment skills they need to land the perfect job.
This auction item includes 1 free month of their top-tier White-Glove services. ($250+ value)
https://legalscout.org/
