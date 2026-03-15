Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc Nu Beta Sigma Chapter's Big Screen Raffle

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About this raffle
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📋 Official Raffle Rules & Guidelines
1. Eligibility
• Participants must be 18 years of age or older at the time of purchase.
• Participants must reside in the Jacksonville, FL surrounding area (Duval, Clay, St. Johns, Nassau, and Baker counties) to win.
2. Ticket Sales
• There is no limit to the number of tickets an individual may purchase.
• All sales are final; no refunds will be issued.
3. Timeline
• Start Date: March 23, 2026.
• End Date: April 27, 2026 (11:55 PM EST).
• Drawing Date: April 29, 2026
4. The Prize
• One (1) 75-inch Samsung Crystal UHD Television.
• The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.
• The winner is responsible for the transportation/pickup of the television from a designated Jacksonville location.
5. Winner Selection & Notification
• The winner will be selected via a random digital draw.
• The winner will be notified via the email/phone number provided during purchase.
• If the winner does not respond within 48 hours, a runner-up will be selected.
📋 Official Raffle Rules & Guidelines
1. Eligibility
• Participants must be 18 years of age or older at the time of purchase.
• Participants must reside in the Jacksonville, FL surrounding area (Duval, Clay, St. Johns, Nassau, and Baker counties) to win.
2. Ticket Sales
• There is no limit to the number of tickets an individual may purchase
• All sales are final; no refunds will be issued.
3. Timeline
• Start Date: March 23, 2026.
• End Date: April 27, 2026 (11:55 PM EST).
• Drawing Date: April 29, 2026
4. The Prize
• One (1) 75-inch Samsung Crystal UHD Television.
• The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.
• The winner is responsible for the transportation/pickup of the television from a designated Jacksonville location.
5. Winner Selection & Notification
• The winner will be selected via a random digital draw.
• The winner will be notified via the email/phone number provided during purchase.
• If the winner does not respond within 48 hours, a runner-up will be selected.
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