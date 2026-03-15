Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc Nu Beta Sigma Chapter's Big Screen Raffle



📋 Official Raffle Rules & Guidelines



1. Eligibility

• Participants must be 18 years of age or older at the time of purchase.

• Participants must reside in the Jacksonville, FL surrounding area (Duval, Clay, St. Johns, Nassau, and Baker counties) to win.





2. Ticket Sales

• There is no limit to the number of tickets an individual may purchase

• All sales are final; no refunds will be issued.



3. Timeline

• Start Date: March 23, 2026.

• End Date: April 27, 2026 (11:55 PM EST).

• Drawing Date: April 29, 2026



4. The Prize

• One (1) 75-inch Samsung Crystal UHD Television.

• The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.

• The winner is responsible for the transportation/pickup of the television from a designated Jacksonville location.



5. Winner Selection & Notification

• The winner will be selected via a random digital draw.

• The winner will be notified via the email/phone number provided during purchase.

• If the winner does not respond within 48 hours, a runner-up will be selected.