Phi Beta Sigma Of Virginia Iota Sigma Chapter Inc

Phi Beta Sigma Iota Sigma Chapter Night on the Town 2025 Silent Auction

Cigar Basket item
Cigar Basket
$60

Starting bid

Cigar ashtray and rare cigar bundle featuring Fuente, Cohiba, Nica Habana, Newman, and G.A.R

Blue Beauty for Her Bracelet and Earring Combo item
Blue Beauty for Her Bracelet and Earring Combo
$200

Starting bid

Genuine Blue Swarovski crystal handcrafted by German and Austrian Artisans

Mega Choker, Earring, and Bracelet combo item
Mega Choker, Earring, and Bracelet combo
$178

Starting bid

Mega Choker, Earring, and Bracelet combo featuring multi colored genuine Swarovski crystals. Handcrafted by female artisans from Germany and Austria.

NC A&T Swag Bundle item
NC A&T Swag Bundle
$80

Starting bid

Show your Aggie Pride! Featuring an Umbrella, throw, men's and women's t-shirts, a coffee mug, a hat, a phone charging station, two koozies, and a sticker sheet. Crate not included.

VCU Swag Bag! item
VCU Swag Bag!
$45

Starting bid

Support your Ram Nation! Items include a mini basketball, a pennant banner, a men's t-shirt, an insulated cup, two tumblers, and a Bluetooth speaker.

Battle of the GOAT! item
Battle of the GOAT!
$25

Starting bid

Framed print of a one-on-one between two basketball Behemoths! Kobe vs. Jordan!

Deezy Decks – Phi Beta Sigma Playing Cards 1 of 5 item
Deezy Decks – Phi Beta Sigma Playing Cards 1 of 5
$25

Starting bid

Whether you're a collector, a proud brother, or simply appreciate elevated design, this deck is more than a game—it's a statement. Perfect for display, gifting, or bringing a touch of Sigma prestige to your next spades night.

Deezy Decks – Phi Beta Sigma Playing Cards 2 of 5 item
Deezy Decks – Phi Beta Sigma Playing Cards 2 of 5
$25

Starting bid

Whether you're a collector, a proud brother, or simply appreciate elevated design, this deck is more than a game—it's a statement. Perfect for display, gifting, or bringing a touch of Sigma prestige to your next spades night.

Deezy Decks – Phi Beta Sigma Playing Cards 3 of 5 item
Deezy Decks – Phi Beta Sigma Playing Cards 3 of 5
$25

Starting bid

Whether you're a collector, a proud brother, or simply appreciate elevated design, this deck is more than a game—it's a statement. Perfect for display, gifting, or bringing a touch of Sigma prestige to your next spades night.

Deezy Decks – Phi Beta Sigma Playing Cards 4 of 5 item
Deezy Decks – Phi Beta Sigma Playing Cards 4 of 5
$25

Starting bid

Whether you're a collector, a proud brother, or simply appreciate elevated design, this deck is more than a game—it's a statement. Perfect for display, gifting, or bringing a touch of Sigma prestige to your next spades night.

Deezy Decks – Phi Beta Sigma Playing Cards 5 of 5 item
Deezy Decks – Phi Beta Sigma Playing Cards 5 of 5
$25

Starting bid

Whether you're a collector, a proud brother, or simply appreciate elevated design, this deck is more than a game—it's a statement. Perfect for display, gifting, or bringing a touch of Sigma prestige to your next spades night.

First Watch Gift Box item
First Watch Gift Box
$50

Starting bid

Bid on a First Watch Gift Box — the perfect blend of flavor and fun!


Includes: A First Watch Cookbook filled with fresh recipes, a stylish cup, and two $20 gift cards to enjoy breakfast, brunch, or lunch.


Treat yourself or gift it to someone special; don’t miss out!

The Fiesta Snack Starter Basket item
The Fiesta Snack Starter Basket
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for an instant party with this vibrant snack basket! It's perfectly curated with a zesty mix of sweet and savory to elevate your next gathering.


​This spirited lot includes:
​Organic blue corn tortilla chips for a satisfying crunch.


​Two incredible salsas: The classic heat of Trader Joe's Authentic Salsa and the tangy kick of Trader Joe's Salsa Verde.


​A refreshing, ready-to-pour 1800 Peach Flavored Margarita.


​A taste of the tropics with Malibu Pineapple Flavored Rum—perfect for mixing!


​A bottle of Tajin Clasico with Lime Seasoning to add that iconic sweet and sour spice to rims, fruit, or chips.


​The essential margarita salt for a perfect cocktail rim.


​Everything you need to kick off the weekend!

