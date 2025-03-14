Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated Presents a Mystical Magical Night of Wonder

Your general admission ticket includes: A Boots on the Ground line dance workshop with I am Kenny J, The world class mystical magic of Kevin Bethea, Celebrity impersonator, CP Lacey as Stevie Wonder and a "take you to the House" dance party with DJ WesWill.
PBS "1914" Scholarship Donation
$19.14
Please support the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. - Kappa Upsilon Sigma chapter "1914" scholarship fundraiser activity. Your donation of $19.14 will assist us, as we strive to provide scholarships to deserving scholars.
